NEW Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research Investigation - Bigfoot & Otherworldly Activity (PHOTOS)


The Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team is currently investigating an intriguing private location in Jackson County, Wisconsin. The anecdotal and image evidence suggests a variety of cryptid, paranormal, and otherworldly activities exist.

The witnesses, along with other generations of their family, have experienced a multitude of encounters - including cryptids, UFOs, and possible alien abduction.

Unedited trail cam capture of possible Bigfoot fingers/hand

I have posted a trail cam capture that seems to indicate the presence of Bigfoot. There is quite a large number of photo evidence that still needs to be examined.

I will continually update the investigation findings on the blog. Lon

Anomalous series of lights captured on trail cam

NOTE: I will be updating at least one of our upright canine/Dogman investigations in eastern Pennsylvania in the near future. Stay tuned. Lon

