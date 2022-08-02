Menacing Nighttime Growl in Wears Valley, Tennessee

A Tennessee woman was at her mother's in Wears Valley recently. When she went out on the porch at night, she heard a menacing growl near her. She is stumped by the sound.
I recently received the following account:
"Lon,
I heard a disturbing, deep growl last night, July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm that sent chills up my spine. I'm in Wears Valley, Tennessee. Something was amiss. Before I explain this incident, I will give you a little background about me for clarity.
I have backpacked over 400 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains. My family is from this area. Individually, and as a group, I have seen, heard or felt a number of wildlife and “odd things.” Bears, Big Cats, Hogs, Coyotes, etc. Once, even a “strange young girl” that seemed out of place which I dismissed because I was tired, dehydrated and had been on the trail too many days ( 4+ ) with too many campfire ghost stories.
With that said, I have given very little thought concerning Sasquatch, its existence or things that go “bump in the night.” Until last night.
I stepped out on my Momma’s stoop for a smoke. It was very dark and quiet with the exception of a light breeze. It was strangely quiet. I was outside approximately 1-2 minutes when I heard the deepest, most menacing growl I have ever heard. It sent chills up my spine and “froze” me in my spot. I saw nothing, but felt like something was staring me down. Hard. It seemed so close to me. Without turning my back to the fence line/woods I opened the door and slowly went inside.
This was not a dog. Not a coyote. Not a wolf ( some say they exist here ). This was something very large by the sound. The strangest part is how menacing it seemed. I was truly frightened. However, curiosity got the best of me. Around 10:30 that evening I went back outside. Same stoop. Same door. This time I had a firearm. It was eerily quiet. Something was staring me down. I felt it. Heard nothing. Saw nothing. The presence seemed so large.
Here is the odd part of this encounter…..this holler is full of animals. Dogs, goats, chickens, hens, etc. There is usually some noise at most times of the day or night. Last night, when I was outside there was not a sound, but that growl. One deep growl. Today it has been strangely quiet as well; from the roosters to the rest.
Something was/is here. For what its worth, I have to report it to somebody. I read articles today and found your email address. I am a realist and not easily spooked. I slept very little last night. Thank you for having an avenue to communicate this incident." AB
NOTE: I mentioned to the witness that this could have been a Bigfoot checking out the area. Your thoughts? Lon
