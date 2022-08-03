God’s Celestial Ambassador: The Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges - Part XXXVI
By Raymond A. Keller, PhD, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” the author of the international awards-winning Venus Rising Series, published by Headline Books and available on Amazon.com, while supplies last.
Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet
Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus
Lady Columba Venus Revelations
Flying Saucers and the Venus Legacy
Condon Report Issued
The Condon Report was the informal name of the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Committee for the Scientific Study of Unidentified Flying Objects’ official report that was funded by the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1968 and operating under the direction of the prominent physicist Dr. Edward U. Condon. Although the findings were delivered to the Air Force in November 1968, they were not made widely available to the public until January 1969, when they were published in a mass-market, paperback edition by the New York Times/Bantam Books, in a massive tome of 965 pages. After examining hundreds of UFO files from the Air Force's Project Blue Book and from the civilian UFO groups of the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena (NICAP) in Washington, D.C., and the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization (APRO) in Tucson, Arizona; as well as investigating some UFO sightings reported during the life of the Project, the Condon Committee produced a final report that said the study of UFOs was unlikely to yield major scientific discoveries. The Condon Report also served to negatively taint the attitudes of American scientists toward the subject of UFO research for the next 50 years.
Dr. Frank E. Stranges Rebuffs Condon Report
Dr. Frank E. Stranges, speaking on behalf of his own National Investigations Committee on UFOs (NICUFO) in Van Nuys, California, could foresee that the Condon Report would certainly exercise a negative impact on the future of UFO research in the United States, if not the world, and therefore issued a profound rebuff of Dr. Edward U. Condon and his so-called “scientific study” of the UFO phenomenon in the May 1968 issue of the NICUFO UFO Confidential Newsletter (Vol. 2, No. 3), 7970 Woodman Avenue, Van Nuys, California 91402, which is presented below:
From his headquarters at the University of Colorado at Boulder in November 1968, Dr. Edward U. Condon and his UFO investigating committee, dumped a “super snow job” on the ufology and scientific communities, from which they have even yet not fully recovered.
“The Super Snow Job”
By Dr. Frank E. Stranges
Wake up world. Look around you. It’s snowing. First, it descends very lightly, almost unnoticed. Then it comes down a bit heavier. Then, before long, we find ourselves knee-deep in it. And finally, we gasp for air because we are completely covered by it.
The proverbial “snow job” of the century has now been perpetrated upon unwary citizenry. But then, America has been used to these types of machinations since its infancy. Our quarrel is not with the government, simply because the “people” comprise the government. Our questions are aimed at the “nameless ones” who have astounded the world with such evaluations and conclusions such as “UFOs Not from Space,” and then quickly demand anonymity.
It is amusing to note that it cost over $550,000.00, plus a set of three volumes totaling 1,438 pages of typescript, plus a 25-page index, plus over 18 months of time to say…. “No.” (The Bantam Books edition reduced the number of pages by using a smaller type and shrinking graph sizes. -Cosmic Ray). These eleven “nameless ones” (unidentified members of the National Academy of Sciences) have fully evaluated the report of Dr. Edward U. Condon, who was retained by the Air Force to undertake this project.
Having examined, investigated and explored the UFO phenomenon since the winter of 1945, and in view of thousands of statements made by reliable business and professional leaders, military and civilian pilots, scientists and educators, this writer is thoroughly convinced that there is a deliberate plot to mislead the public. Any school child could probably evaluate the evidence without the need of a college degree. The deposition made by the National Academy of Sciences clearly shows one of the following:
a. They have not reviewed all of the facts, or,
b. They were “told” to lie.
In a letter to me, Dr. Condon indicated an earlier publishing date on the findings than was eventually realized. What has happened to change his mind? Is the TOP SECRET Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) responsible for this “cute move?” Or, is some other top-level security agency calling the moves in this inter-global game?
Dr. Edward U. Condon used the following elements with which, as far as we can determine, he could come up with an interesting solution. These are: (1) $550,000.00; (2) 18 months; (3) a staff of qualified scientists and experts; of course, none of which ever saw a UFO; (4) full cooperation of the United States Air Force (USAF), and (5) complete access to UFO files, photos, films, etc.
Judging from the available evidence, something of an aerial nature had been bugging the Air Force for many years. Blips were tracked by radar. “Unknowns” were being chased all over creation by jet pilots who never seemed to be able to get close enough for a positive identification. Commercial airliners were also being paced by some rather unusual “elongated” or “cigar-shaped” objects. Even ships at sea were reporting UFOs, strange and unusual saucer-shaped objects zipping through the blue skies above them, diving headlong into the sea and crashing from beneath the waves into the skies.
The United States government, the Soviet government and other world governments have never laid claim to these UFOs; so, they were evidently not from this planet. At the same time, our own United States astronauts were seeing “unknowns” in space. Most of the reports were quickly hidden beneath the cloak of secrecy. Experts at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral also added their testimony to the ever-growing files by stating that “unknowns” were constantly pacing our rockets.
Oddly enough, many of the UFO sightings are accompanied by clear photographs. But then again, we all have been told how easy it is to fake photographs. This may be true; but what of the photos that were submitted by reliable individuals, accompanied by affidavits?
Plowing Through the “Snow Storm”
Let us continue to attempt to plow through this “snow storm” with by asking the following questions:
1. When will we see all of the Moon pictures?
2. When will be debriefed National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts be able to tell us all that they saw in deep space?
3. Why do so many military pilots suddenly clam up when questioned regarding UFOs?
4. In what “snow bank” shall we bury the tons of statements given by business and professional people, pilots, scientists, news reporters, etc.?
5. What shall we conclude from the testimony offered by six of America’s top scientists who were called in to testify before a special Congressional hearing on 31 July 1968? Are these men all fools along with those who claim UFO sightings and contacts?
6. Would our national security be at stake if the truth about UFOs were made public?
7. Is the national economy or even the balance of political power in danger if space people are walking among us?
Dr. Frank E. Stranges asked in May 1969 if the national economy, the national security or even the balance of global political power would be in danger if space people are truly walking among us undetected? Poster above for special showing of movie They Live on 21 August 2021 from White Rabbit Cabaret of Indianapolis, Indiana. They Live (Universal Pictures, Hollywood, California, 1988), was based on a screenplay by Ray Nelson and directed by John Carpenter. The movie starred Keith David (L) and Roddy Piper (R), above. In the visionary pre-Matrix movie, invading aliens live among us undetected except by those with a special type of glasses such as the pair worn by David above.
The Confusion-In-Action (CIA) group may be forced to admit why they have insisted that UFO information be “smashed” while at the same time those doing the reporting of sightings be discredited. This is a paraphrase of the opinion expressed by Dr. James E. McDonald of the University of Arizona.
As for the USAF, I firmly believe that we have the finest, the most effective Air Force on this planet. They are a credit to the flag of the United States. We are not at war with the Air Force. They must simply carry out their orders in matters of national security as well as in matters pertaining to UFOs. Although the UFO problem has been handled in a slip-shod manner, again the Air Force was under orders.
As the Director of NICUFO, I am determined to continue to probe the UFO mystery. A greater, more effective, scientific and sane research and investigation program into the UFO mystery could be affected with a major financial grant. But until that tie, we are doing with what we have….
We constantly hear from people throughout the world who send us information, material, etc., regarding UFO sightings. These people are not easily frightened or silenced. Our reports will be made available, not only to the president of the United States, but also to the unnamed members of the National Academy of Sciences. Will someone please tell us their names? Finally, they have informed the world that UFOs are not from space. Well, gentlemen and ladies, where then are they from?
Commentary from “Cosmic Ray”
On my recent trip to Germany in May and June of this year, I and Anja Schäfer, the personal secretary to Venusian Ambassador to Earth, Omnec Onec and the translator of my Venus books into the German language, visited the home of the editor and publisher of the UFO Nachrichten German tabloid newspaper, Wernher Foster. This kind gentleman conducted us on a tour of the newspaper’s archives. There were many never before seen by the public photographs of and by the early UFO pioneer researcher and contactee, George Adamski. The UFO Nachrichten has been in continuous publication since October 1956, and Wernher presented the Cosmic Ray and Anja with copies of the original issue.
Cosmic Ray shared copies from his original files of the late Dr. Frank E. Stranges with Wernher, and they both discussed the intriguing case of the Venusian visitor to the Pentagon, Valiant Thor. Cosmic Ray also explained to Wernher that he was gradually releasing this information to the public in a series of articles now being published in Lon Strickler’s Phantoms and Monsters website. The Cosmic Ray also traded publications with the editor of the UFO Nachrichten, then Karl L. Veit, back in the 1960s, while he was the editor and publisher of The Flying Saucer Report, in Bedford, Ohio.
As to the original October 1956 issue received by Anja and I, the headline article is an editorial by Karl L. Veit asking when the authorities in the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military command structure are going to put forth a statement of disclosure about the real nature of the flying saucers, that they are manned vehicles from other planets? This issue came out slightly over nine years after the age of flying saucers began with civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold’s sighting of nine disc-shaped objects flying in formation over Mt. Rainer in Washington State on 24 June 1947. Even in that short space of time, the United States government, under its charge of the Air Force, had officially investigated such aerial phenomena with that military branch’s projects Sign, Grudge and Blue Book, all of which concluded that while there seemed to be some technology behind some of the reported sightings, there was no evidence of any intelligent extraterrestrial control behind them.
Thirteen years later, at the recommendation of the Condon Report, UFO investigations at Project Blue Book are officially terminated. Supposedly, the United States government is out of the UFO business. But then, at the Congressional hearings of 25 June 2021, 52 years later, we learned that the Navy and other military branches continued to investigate UFO sightings and encounters made by their own personnel. The focus of the Congressional hearings was on the sightings made by qualified Navy pilots of the so-called “Tic-Tac” UFOs, now officially dubbed as “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena,” or UAP. And the recommendation of the Congressional committee was that there was a significant need for an official agency to be established to investigate UAP even further, insofar as evidence of an “advanced technology” was present in these sightings, even though they could find no evidence of it originating from beyond Earth.
Interesting, isn’t it, that the government agency the Congressional representatives considered most appropriate to carry on these UAP investigations was none other than the newly-created United States Space Force (USSF), signed into existence by President Trump on 20 December 2019? If UAP are not extraterrestrial, originating with some other country on Earth and confined to activity on our planet, then why is the USSF the prime candidate to take over investigations of these objects?
Dr. Frank E. Stranges was proven true in his assessment about the Condon Report being nothing but a “super snow job.” And it is clear that true disclosure has never arrived and most likely will not arrive anytime soon.
-----
(Editor’s Note: Keep watching this site for Cosmic Ray’s Part XXXVII on the “Life and Times of Dr. Frank E. Stranges,” where we find the authorities teaming up against Dr. Frank, falsely charging him with crimes and attempting to shut down his UFO conventions. Dr. Frank fights for his career and reputation against the scheming of the Silence Group. - Lon)
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
JASON HEWLETT - 'THE PARANORMAL NETWORK' - INVESTIGATOR, CREATOR, & AUTHOR - Lon Strickler (Host)
Jason Hewlett is a journalist, broadcaster, and podcaster with a degree in filmmaking and film studies. A lifelong interest in the paranormal led him to join Vancouver Paranormal Society in 2017, where he was a lead investigator and society director until 2020, when he and colleague Peter Renn launched the Canadian Paranormal Foundation. He is the writer, director and co-creator of the award-winning paranormal reality series 'We Want to Believe,' and narrator for 'The UFO Show,' both of which are on 'The Paranormal Network.' In 2020, Jason and Peter Renn co-authored the bestselling book 'I Want to Believe: One Man’s Journey into the Paranormal,' which highlights Peter’s career as a paranormal investigator, and in 2021 the follow-up book 'I Want to Believe: An Investigators' Archive.' A third book, 'Dying Light: An Investigation Into Near Death Experiences,' came out in June of this year.
Join us on Friday, August 5th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
SU WALKER - PSYCHIC, MEDICAL INTUITIVE, P'NTI / SASQUATCH CONTACTEE & ARTIST - Lon Strickler (Host)
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon