Flying Winged 'Fairy' Humanoid Encountered in Devon, UK (PHOTOS)

A Devonshire, UK witness captures several photographs of a small winged humanoid, possible a 'fairy,' while walking along the Teign Estuary, near Coombe Cellars. What are your thoughts?
I received the following account from Ken Pfeifer at www.worldufophotos.org:
"It was low tide and I was walking along the Teign Estuary heading toward Coombe Cellars. I had just past the holiday park and hotel, when I went around the corner only to be completely amazed by what I saw. There was a small golden glowing entity hovering just in front of some trees just up ahead. Strangely, everything had gone completely silent, and I couldn't take my eyes off of it. I was totally transfixed upon this unusual golden glowing entity, and I slowly raised up my Sony HX-300 camera and started taking photographs.
I was having real trouble, holding the camera steady as I was trembling with total excitement as this was definitely not something you see everyday. I quietly stood there observing the little entity while taking photographs. The glowing entity then flew down to the ground where it seemingly landed on a rock. I could now see its true form, and it appeared to be humanoid in nature, but with wings on its back. I could see its little arms and legs as it was perched upon the rock. I immediately took another photograph before the small fairy entity then took flight, once again flying back up to its previous position before it then flew back into the trees, where I sadly lost sight of it.
I was completely flabbergasted, and I could hardly believe what I had just seen and photographed. This is simply incredible and proves for sure that little fairy entities exist within our world. I successfully captured this golden glowing fairy entity in twenty four photographs at 4:56 PM on the 6th of August 2022, at the Teign Estuary, Devon, England." J
