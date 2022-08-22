Creepy Rural Property in Bean Station, Tennessee

A Tennessee woman described her boyfriend's rural property in Grainger County. There has been a multitude of strange occurrences - unknown voices, manifestations, and 'reflective eyes' in the trees.
I recently came across the following account:
"My boyfriend and I live in a secluded area that backs up to woods and a natural creek in a rural area of Bean Station in Grainger County, Tennessee. My boyfriend refuses to talk about it because the property has been in his family for years and his grandfather used to tell him if you talk about it, it gives it more energy and invites it into your life.
But I do recall a moment when he and his brother were outside in the woods near the creek with their seasoned hunting/tracking dog and building a fire for fun. The woods went quiet and they heard the large crashing sound. This dog, who would face down a bear, immediately started "pointing" off in the distance. They couldn't see anything. She kept pacing and pointing until it sounded like something was approaching and she bolted. It never came out of the tree line, I'm assuming because of the fire. But they both heard what sounded like a scream and then "hey" and also bolted back up to the cabin.
Their father was an avid hunter and would go out into the woods with a bow and arrow, a very tough rough guy. He was waiting for a deer out in the same area of the woods near the creek, I'd say around 4:30-5 in the morning, and apparently saw something or heard something that had him so scared he swore he'd never go back again without being strapped with a gun for protection. He wouldn't talk about it because again, openly talking about it invited bad energy.
Now, my boyfriend and I have only been dating a little close to a year and I've only been at the house for a few months. (I spend my nights and weekends with him). His house is also on cinder blocks but backs up to the woods and creek. I asked him once why they keep the windows closed with heavy curtains and they both told me It wasn't important.
There have been odd things that happen. I thought maybe paranormal. Like his very heavy DVD shelf having all the DVDs shoved off of it. Or my dog, who never takes off, ran away several times like her life depended on her not being here. I've heard bangs outside his room at night and he will tell me it's okay and to just go to sleep.
Another weird thing is that the woods are filled with coyotes, but they won't come near the property. Sometimes when I'm alone it sounds like someone is moving around outside, but when I look there's no one.
I work late nights now and as I was driving up the S curve to their house, there's an embankment that the road curves through and there was a tall figure staring out at me. It ran off when my dog charged at the window
His mom doesn't live there anymore. She gave the house to them after her divorce/passing of their father. But she tells me that I'm not crazy. The house has a heavy feeling and things have always been off about the property (her father is the one who owns the land).
I guess she and one of the boys saw a large figure looking at her once high up in the tree, orange yellow reflective red eyes. And when they tried to get my boyfriend to look it took off super fast. And apparently, it wasn't the first encounter for her.
She also confirmed that her father knew something was off. As he got older he would have bouts of what they called insanity, where he would run out of his house and start shooting. They would run down the road and see what was going on and he'd tell them there was someone or something outside the house and to start shooting. When they would wake up in the morning there would be no evidence of anything, just bullet holes. It was odd. He would swear he wasn't crazy.
Whatever haunts these woods, it's not friendly." M
