Creepy 'Ghost Woman' (PHOTO) Captured on Baby's Nursery Monitor

In 2018, Mentor, Ohio Police Officer Mike Malaney was called out to investigate an incident involving a strange woman captured on a baby monitor in a family's home. (Photo included)
While sleeping, the parents were alerted to something in their daughter's room. Upon checking the monitor, they observed a strange woman dressed in white clothes, with her hair pulled back, in the room, looking down at their baby. They immediately rushed into the room to find that there was nobody there. The room was completely empty. They called police and Officer Malaney soon arrived and began a perimeter check but found no evidence of forced entry. He also found that the house was clear. The parents had no idea who the woman was and the case remains open and unexplained to this day.
Derek Hayes, of the Monsters Among Us Podcast, one of the shows hosts, noted:
“This still from the baby monitor, this is terrifying. Now obviously there shouldn’t be anybody in there yet there we have a clear picture of an elderly woman in, possibly, a nightgown, looking over this crib. Now if you zoom in on the face, there's just something odd about it. The face the woman is making, it just doesn't look like a comfortable face. Just something about the entire image is just terribly upsetting.”
Curiously, Officer Malaney was also involved in a bizarre case in this same general area involving a ghost child that happened on March 10, 2021. This case received widespread coverage from the news media at the time.
Source: Paranormal Caught on Tape, Season 4, Episode 18, “West Virginia Slenderman and More” Air date: October 7, 2021 [above image is actual image that appeared in the police report]
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
PIG-LIKE HUMANOID ON APPALACHIAN TRAIL / WEREWOLF ENCOUNTER / GARGOYLE - Lon Strickler (Host)
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
A bizarre pig-like humanoid, messily feeding on a deer carcass, was encountered by a local hiker along the Appalachian Trail in upstate New York. When the beast raised up, the witness noticed human-like hands instead of cleft hooves. It then used these hands to put chunks of meat into its mouth.
Join us on Wednesday, August 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
JASON HEWLETT - 'THE PARANORMAL NETWORK' - INVESTIGATOR, CREATOR, & AUTHOR - Near Death Experiences - Lon Strickler (Host)
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon