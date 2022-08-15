Black Crawler Humanoid Observed at Galloway Township, NJ

A New Jersey teen was at home watching TV when they noticed a pair of eyes peering through the sliding glass door. They later heard a shriek and discovered a black crawler humanoid.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I lived in Galloway Township, New Jersey. I know about the Jersey Devil, Pine Barrens, and that sort of stuff. I'm also not really a believer, but I'm not a total skeptic either; I'm sure it's possible for monsters and ghosts to exist, but without having much experience, I don't know.
Anyway, one night in 2015, I was home alone. I was 16-years-old and my parents worked pretty late, and didn't get home until 3-4 AM. I was used to it, no siblings, just a dog and five cats, so I had the house to myself. I'm laying on the couch watching TV and I notice something out of the corner of my eye; another pair of eyes looking at me through the sliding door glass. At first, I just assumed it was an animal or something, we get possums a lot at night so I didn't think much about it.
Five minutes go by and I hear this weird clawing at the door. My living room was fairly large, TV is in front of me. Then, a couple feet away is the dining room table, and another sliding glass door that leads to my back porch and yard. The thing was on the porch.
I got up to investigate, first by flicking the light switch on and immediately it scrambled off the porch. It seemed to be scared of light, so I turned it off, and grabbed a flashlight. It wasn't there, so I continued to assume an animal and went back to the couch.
An hour goes by, and I hear this loud shriek coming from the yard. This time, getting scared, I jumped up and ran with the flashlight. I dimmed it down by taking my index finger and middle finger and kind of coiled it along the light, still making it visible, but not as bright. I shone it around the yard, and the thing was still there, but this time it was eating something. It looked to be small, like a rabbit.
Where I live, there's a ton of coyotes, so maybe one had strayed. But again, that shriek was awful, and not something I've ever heard come from a coyote's mouth. This thing was human, or close to it, anyway.
The skin was black and kind of wrinkled, it had long limbs and seemed to be in a crouch position most of the time, but it was extremely fast. I got scared and shone the light at it directly, and it again, screamed and dashed off into the woods.
I stayed up until my parents came home. I didn't tell them yet, just in case if it was something silly. I went to bed, and for the rest of the night, nothing about it came up.
Any idea of what this thing is? Any help or advice is greatly appreciated. I'm an animal lover, so I don't want my cats or my dog outside one day and then getting devoured by God knows what's out there." A
NOTE: Seems like the witness observed a crawler humanoid. They are not always pale in color, but the characteristics are very similar. Lon
-----
-----
-----
-----
