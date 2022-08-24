'Black Crawler Humanoid' Encountered by Springville, Utah Woman

A Utah man reports an incident that his wife had with a possible black crawler humanoid in Springville. A sudden overwhelming fear enveloped her, so she quickly turned and ran home.
"This is my wife's story. I'm sharing it here (with permission) because it matches the descriptions I've seen of crawlers on various forums. Mostly they're described as pale white, but there were a few stories where they're described as black.
Has anyone heard of crawlers coming into towns before? This wasn't exactly out in the middle of nowhere. There are caves nearby in the mountains, and I believe there are some underground structures in Springville, Utah for irrigation and stuff like that." D
Date: Around 2015. It was definitely before 2018 because that's when she first told me about it. Probably summer as she remembers there being green on the trees.
Time of day: Late enough at night that it was full dark.
Location: 300 block of 100 West, Springville, Utah County, Utah, US (Google Maps link)
Incident: She left the house on 100 West on foot to go to the Maverick gas station on 300 North. As soon as she stepped out of the house she had a feeling of fear and dread. She was going north along 100 West and she saw the creature as she approached the corner of 300 North. It was moving south, toward her. She kept walking at first, trying to rationalize it as just being some tall guy with long sleeves, even though she thought she could see hands at the end of the arms, but the feeling of fear became so overwhelming that she just turned and ran back to her house.
Appearance: Black, so much so that it seemed "unearthly." Between 6 and 7 feet tall. Posture was hunched over. Extremely thin, disproportionately long arms and legs. Other details were impossible to make out in the dark.
Behavior: Walking south down the middle of the street, with its body "sway[ing] a bit as it walked, like I guess the way people can sometimes walk when they're limping and distributing weight differently". Did not react to her presence, and possibly didn't see her.
Ambiance: An usual feeling of "dread and intense fear" that started as soon as she left the house, at least 2-3 blocks away from the creature.
Sounds: No unusual sound or absence of sound.
Smells: None that she can remember, but her sense of smell is not very good.
Other people: She didn't see anyone else around, but wasn't paying attention.
Background: She was not on any drugs. She has some mental health stuff, but nothing that seems to cause hallucinations. She is very in touch with spirits and auras and things like that though.
