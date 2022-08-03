Bipedal Canine Attempts to Enter Truck Door in New Mexico!

A New York man is driving near Alamogordo, New Mexico late at night. A 'Dingo-like' dog steps out onto the road, stops, then raises up on its two back legs! It walked over to the pickup and tried to enter.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I was driving outside of Alamogordo, New Mexico. This occurred in the year 1990 during a the late night. I was transporting a buddy from Long Island, New York all the way to Tucson, Arizona. I'd been traveling through the mountains to get to Alamogordo, New Mexico. Then some mutt comes out and stops in the middle of my lane, thinking that I was going to give it a good whack.
So quickly brought the vehicle to a halt. I'm towing a trailer behind me. My vehicle is a Toyota pick-up truck, and I'm pulling an U-Haul trailer behind it. My buddy was sleeping in the passenger seat. "Hey, wake up! Take a look at this!" I opened my door into order to get a better look.
Then the dog stood up on two legs! It had short front legs and the body like a Dingo. The eyes were brightly reflecting the light from my headlights. Dingos are native to the continent of Australia. They are not out in the middle of the desert in the southwestern United States.
This thing then quickly walks up to my door! After making some marks on the glass, it attempted to physically unlock the door. It reared up on his rear hind legs, and was genuinely attempting to raise the door handle like it understood what it was doing. Again, I yelled to my buddy, "Hey Dave, wake up!" Then he turned his head to the side and said, "What the heck is that?
The vehicle had a manual transmission, so I placed it in first gear. I began putting things in after I placed it in first. We were climbing a hill at the time. I'm thinking to myself that I have no idea what the heck that was, but it was absolutely insane. It's likely that it would have entered the cab if I hadn't been quick enough to shut the door and lock it. I'll never forget it. I was maybe 20 or 21 at the time. I'm 44 now. It's the strangest thing I've ever seen." E
-----
