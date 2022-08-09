Bigfoot Observed Chasing Dairy Cow Herd in Washington Parish, Louisiana

A southern Louisiana man described his encounter with a Bigfoot while delivering newspapers on the back roads of Washington Parish. The creature was chasing a herd of cows across the road.
I recently received the following account:
"Yeah, Bigfoot do exist. I saw one in southern Louisiana near Bogalusa, Washington Parish in 1978 while on the back roads. No street lights. On that same road, sparsely dotted with houses, was an old shack-like bar with wooden posts to support the awning, which had a horse tied up to one of the posts. Lots of horses know where their barn is, so you don't have to tell them how to get home.
It was around 3 AM ion a week night. It's been a long time, but I was taking the Sentry News (if I remember Slidell's newspaper name correctly) pages to be printed at Bogalusa's newspaper print plant. They'd print the newspapers, then I'd bring the bundles back to Slidell to drop off at delivery kids' homes and fill up newspaper stands. I'd have to look at an old map, maybe, to figure the backroads I took from Slidell to Bogalusa. I never went on the freeway. This was during landline phone days.
I was just doing the road limit, or less, when out of the pitch dark came running, from my left to my right, a small herd of about 7 or 8 black and white cows. The van wasn't new and the headlights had that yellowish tint to them. Not terribly bright as today's headlights.
As I slammed the brakes, bundles of newspapers started shifting (the van was full and stacked to roof, up to back of my seat) but I kept my eyes on the road as I didn't want to hit them. That'd be like hitting a bunch of deer. I could clearly see that these cows were running scared. The I saw the 'upright' whatever it was, it sure was not a cow, Running among with them. This bipedal creature's arms pumping as hard as he ran. I saw clearly its side view as I was pulling to the side to stop. There was no sidewalks or curbs, just road, dirt, weeds, rocks, grass, etc. I was in the 'sticks.' 'It' was tall enough that I could see it from about the waist up over the cows' top of their backs. So, how tall are cows and then estimate it's height. It didn't look my direction. Its face was humanoid from the side view with no prominent nose, just a bump. I'd be viewing it from it's right. It appeared a light color, not dark.
I mentally reran thinking about it while restacking bundles, as they were all gone, long disappeared in the dark when I went into the back of van. It was clearly a bipedal being, most likely a Bigfoot. I was close to swamp country, near the Gulf. Obviously it was just a flowing, long haired body running with no clothes. I assume it was male as I could see its chest as it's arm were moving. I could see no mammillary glands.Those cows were running scared, it kept pace right up there with them." BB
