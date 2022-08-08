Anomalous Trail Cam Capture (PHOTO) at Laurel Mountain, Somerset County, PA

The following trail cam photo was forwarded to our team by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research investigator Thomas Carroll. What do you think this is? (Photo included).
"I hunt about 3 miles west of Jennerstown, Pennsylvania at the base of Laurel Mountain. I recently put up my trail camera beside my ladder stand. I caught this weird blurry image. No other pictures were taken around this time. I have been hunting this spot for the past 6 years. Last year, while archery hunting here one morning, I saw a bright blue flash of light that seemed to come from ground level off to my right. After seeing the picture I decided to go investigate. I did not notice any strange foot prints. But we have had some pretty heavy rain lately that most likely eroded away any footprints." Thomas Carroll
NOTE: These trail cam images tend to pixilate when zoomed in. I adjusted the light a bit. I have seen 'light bars' on other cam images before, but don't know for what reason. Is it caused by low light, frequency or possibly movement? Was the subject manifesting, or attempting to cloak? What are your thoughts? Lon
This comment from Stan Gordon:
Hi Lon,
Thanks for sending over the trail cam photo to look at. It is interesting and hopefully a technical analysis will be conducted on the picture to determine the possible source of the luminous image. As you are aware, in some cases there are technical reasons that can explain some of the oddities recorded. There are other pictures and videos that have been taken in the past with trail cams, security cameras, and other photographic gear that I have seen and are very interesting.
I am interested in this image since it was taken in the general area where various anomalies have been reported for years as well as in recent weeks. I have spent years investigating UFOs, as well as Bigfoot and cryptid incidents around the Chestnut Ridge and Laurel Ridge areas. I mentioned this in my recent "Creepy Cryptids" book.
In recent years I am receiving more reports from this area of Pennsylvania (and other areas) of encounters with mini-UFOs, those generally small spheres of light that are low to the ground and at times approach very close to witnesses even in daylight. During the major UFO and Bigfoot wave of 1973, quite a bit of strange activity took place around these ridges. One of the anomalies reported in conjunction with Bigfoot activity at the time was a luminous tubular or flare shaped object low to the ground that is similar to what is in this picture.
There has been a lot of strange activity being reported in the ridge areas even in recent months and weeks. Stan Gordon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
Phantoms & Monsters Radio presents a Hauntings & Malevolent Entities Roundtable with our guests Bill Bean, Jason McLean, Richard Moschella, and Amy Major.
Bill Bean is known as "The Spiritual Warrior" and has performed hundreds of exorcisms and spiritual deliverances worldwide, addressing anything from curses, blocks, attachments, obsession, oppression to possession by demonic spirits. He’s also a life coach, providing guidance and advice on how to be strong in mind, body and spirit. With great sensitivity and understanding, Bill helps his clients to find solutions to a wide array of life challenges. He works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals. His most recent book is titled 'Stranger Than Fiction 2: True Supernatural Encounters of a Spiritual Warrior.'
-----
Witness to a living pterosaur author, illustrator, and Biblical paranormal researcher, Jason Mclean has authored and illustrated numerous books, including 'How UFOs & Bigfoot Prove the Bible is True' and 'Metroplex Monsters.' He can be found weekly on the SIRUpapers and Tex’s Front Porch channels on YouTube where he discusses cryptozoology, ufology, forbidden archaeology, and the paranormal.
-----
Richard Moschella is a paranormal investigator, intuitive and author from Morris County, New Jersey. He is the owner and team leader of the New Jersey Paranormal Project an organization he founded back in 2007. Through his years of experience in the field, he takes a very respectful approach to working on all the cases he is involved with.
Having intuitive abilities and concentrating on spirit art, he is always working and studying with accomplished mediums and light workers. Richard is an author with Beyond the Fray Publishing and has released 'My New Jersey Paranormal Project,' 'Spirit Voices' and soon to be released 'Case Files of the Paranormal.' He brings his readers along on the cases he has investigated and lets them feel that they are a part of the investigation and shares stories of his personal accounts of the paranormal. The message that resonates in all his work is on the continuity of life and giving spirit a voice.
-----
Amy Major is an ordained Metaphysical Minister, International spirit rescue specialist, medium, healer, teacher and published author. She has been working in the metaphysical community for over 22 years. Her two books 'Toward the Light' and 'Light the Way' have gained popularity in the paranormal and spiritual fields, leading her to work with media groups including CBS Television studio.
She is the host of Spirit Rescue Talk, an online show, interviewing specialists in the field of Spirit Rescue. Her current projects include her third book 'Release to Light,' a guide to release attachments, 'Spirit Rescues' a YouTube series showcasing house clearings and spirit release, an international rescue mediumship online certification course, and more. Amy has been teaching rescue mediumship internationally for over a decade and will continue her influential work in the field of Spirit Rescue worldwide.
Join us on Friday, August 12th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
PIG-LIKE HUMANOID ON APPALACHIAN TRAIL / WEREWOLF ENCOUNTER / GARGOYLE - Lon Strickler (Host)
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
A bizarre pig-like humanoid, messily feeding on a deer carcass, was encountered by a local hiker along the Appalachian Trail in upstate New York. When the beast raised up, the witness noticed human-like hands instead of cleft hooves. It then used these hands to put chunks of meat into its mouth.
Join us on Wednesday, August 10th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
JASON HEWLETT - 'THE PARANORMAL NETWORK' - INVESTIGATOR, CREATOR, & AUTHOR - Near Death Experiences - Lon Strickler (Host)
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon