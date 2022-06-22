Unknown 'Sloth-Like' Creature Observed Near San Jose, California

A Santa Clara County, California resident observes a cryptid while driving on a country road outside of San Jose. The description is similar to that of a sloth-like creature. Interesting account.
I recently received the following account:
"Imagine you are driving along a country road by yourself…dark. Foggy. Clouds of mist hanging above the ground. Too few streetlights providing
too little illumination. Chill breeze blowing-seeming like it was continuing
straight down your spine. No other cars
you can see. No headlights, no brake lights…you are alone. The radio cuts out and you notice there is no
signal on your phone. Then you see it.
Well, my experience was far from that. It was early morning in May 2019, just before 6
am. The sun had just begun to rise, but it was not dark. I was headed down a country road on the
outskirts of San Jose, California, on my way to the store for my morning coffee. My radio worked fine. Not scary in any
way, shape, or form.
I had just turned down a street next to a huge open space
that used to be two 18-hole golf courses and just past that is a county park
with a lake. Lots and lots of empty
space. I was up the hill from that a few
blocks.
I saw an animal cross the road about 200 yards ahead of me. My first thought was “dog,” but the
proportions were wrong. Too long. Too low. Weird shape. I looked more intently and my second thought was “fur
covered alligator” because it was long, with a long nose/snout and low, less
than a foot off the ground, despite its length of four or so feet from snout
to butt, exclusive of tail. I am having
a hard time recalling what the tail looked like. I know it was present, but I do not know what
it looked like. I slowed down to get as good a look as I could.
It was moving quickly, but walking from my left to my right made a U-turn to see if I could get a better look, but the mystery critter had
slunk away by now, into the space between bushes. As much as I am interested in
cryptid research the idea of taking a picture occurred to me maybe 5 minutes
after the event was over. In reality, the
encounter did not last long enough to have readied my phone and taken the
picture.
So I am looking at a four-foot long animal (plus tail) which
I had a hard time making out the details of. It was dark, brown I guess is what I would call it. Dark, but not black. Hard to describe is the best way to
communicate every aspect of the animal’s appearance. I did not see any markings in its fur or
hair, it was pretty much the same color. No eye shine or anything unusual about its eyes. I did not get a good look at its face, it was
at my 11 o’clock position moving to the left when I saw it. I did not see fangs or teeth protruding.
Similarly, no tongue was visible. Its body was less than a foot from the
ground, much lower than a dog’s body of similar length would be unless crouched
down.
So that’s the story. Not very spooky, nor very exciting, I’m afraid. However, it is the
truth. To change it and make it
terrifying would change it from a true experience to a fictional creepy pasta." Roy
NOTE: The witness stated later that it resembled a 'sloth-like' creature. Other than that, it's hard to imagine what this was. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
DANIEL ALAN JONES - Researcher, Investigator, & Author - 1897 Aurora, Texas Legend - Lon Strickler
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes unexplained phenomena researcher, investigator, & author Daniel Alan Jones.
Daniel Alan Jones is the host and producer for 'The Vortex,' a show that explores the mysteries of the world and beyond. Daniel has been researching unexplained phenomena for over a decade and has investigated strange sites, conducted numerous interviews, and provided media coverage for several events. The online groups he manages include both the Texas UFO Network, the Texas Cryptozoology Network, and others. Daniel took part in the 2021 Trinity Giant Salamander Expedition in search of an elusive cryptid purported to exist in the Pacific Northwest while also visiting the Patterson-Gimlin film site in Bluff Creek, California. He is a professional musician who plays and teaches drums around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. His new book "Aurora: 125 Years of UFOs, Aliens, and a Texas Legend from 1897" chronicles over a century of UFO sightings and alien encounters in Texas.
Join us this Wednesday, June 24th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
MASSIVE GORILLA-FACED, BAT-WINGED CREATURE / MANTIS ALIEN / FEMALE FAIRY - Lon Strickler (Host)
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
An Orlando, Florida man is driving to work and encounters a 'truck-sized' flying bat near the Orange County Jail. Described as 10+ feet long with massive membrane wings...having a gorilla-like face. Many more eyewitness cryptid and unexplained reports included.
Join us this Wednesday, June 22nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved