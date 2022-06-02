Unknown Bipeds (Bigfoot or Dogman) Recorded in Southeast Missouri (VIDEOS)

I have included a few interesting video links from the same witness in Southeast Missouri who I posted about a few days ago. I seems that this witness is encountering unknown bipeds at this location.
Southeast Missouri Bigfoot or Upright Canine 1
Southeast Missouri Bigfoot or Upright Canine 2
Southeast Missouri Bigfoot or Upright Canine 3
The majority of these videos were recorded sometime in 2021. Take a look, and peruse some of this witness' other videos. Let me know what you think.
I decided not to take any screenshots since it is an obscured view for a still image.
STEVE STOCKTON - Researcher & Author - 'NATIONAL PARK MYSTERIES & DISAPPEARANCES' - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes Steve Stockton, paranormal researcher and author.
Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' & 'My Strange World'. His most recent series is titled 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances.'
From his early years, Steve has had what can be called strange and, often times, frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. His book 'My Strange World' is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life, as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.
Join us this Friday, June 3rd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
