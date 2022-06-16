Terrifying 'Vanishing Insectoid' Encountered in Sequoia National Forest, CA

Ricky in San Diego, California called in to Coast to Coast AM to tell of a terrifying insectoid encounter he had while camping in the Sequoia National Forest.
“I just want to share an experience I had about two years ago in the Sequoia National Forest. My sister took my friend and I out there and we were deep deep in the forest, far away from civilization. We were having a great time. I'm a believer in the paranormal, Bigfoot, aliens and all that stuff but while I was there, I never had that thought. I was there camping with my family, having a great time.
At about 9 o'clock, everyone decides to go to sleep and my friend and I were left staring at the bonfire. I decided it was a good time to listen to music so I went to my sister's forerunner and I was opening the back to grab my iPod. And as I opened the back door, I heard something come out of the tree. It didn't come out of the tree. It was almost like it was holding on and it fell. And I heard this huge thump. I could feel it. And as I... I had a flashlight on me. I looked over at the tree I heard the fall from and I swear on my life and I swear to God, honest to God, I saw a 6 to 7-foot-tall praying mantis. And as I laid eyes on it, I completely lost breath. I was completely taken aback. It took a step back and it became completely invisible. I could not believe what I saw.
I slammed the door and I ran back to the campfire. I alerted my friend. I woke everyone up and no one would believe me. I was really upset because I knew what I'd seen. So that happened and my friend didn't believe me. He was laughing at me and then all of a sudden I could hear all these things surrounding us and finally when I brought it to my friend's attention, he kind of put his ear to it and he heard it too. Finally I was patrolling the campground with my flashlight and I could just hear these things surrounding us and I heard like this clicking sound, it was like (makes clicking sound). It was really strange. I was so scared.”
Transcribed source: Coast To Coast AM - September 27, 2016
NOTE: These high-order non-terrestrial Insectoid beings have been described as having the ability to either cloak or disappear. Here are several other similar creatures I have reported on:
'Praying Mantis Man' Sighting - Musconetcong River, Hackettstown, NJ
The Musconetcong River 'Mantis Man' Returns
Insectoid Being Encounter Unnerved Witness
Praying Mantis Humanoid Encounter - Greenville, SC
West Texas Insectoids
Praying Mantis-Like Humanoid - Feasterville, PA
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
GINETTE MATACIA LUCAS - Forensic Psychic, Crime Profiler, & Treasure Hunter - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes my friend and colleague Ginette Matacia Lucas, who is a forensic psychic, crime profiler, & treasure hunter.
Ginette Matacia Lucas will be sharing some of her life’s adventures, which is like an open book with multiple chapters on the paranormal. Her work includes recovery of treasures owned by mob boss Al Capone and his associate Frank Nitti, the investigation of missing toddler Caylee Anthony, and, yes, locating the remains of missing Congressional Intern Chandra Levy. These are just a few names in her chapters of successes. Ginette is going to share with us some of her old and new finds, both treasure hunting and missing persons.
Ginette has been interviewed on CNN, NBC, & Fox TV. She has been written about in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NY Huffington Post, Orlando Sentinel, The Smithsonian Magazine, as well as in numerous books and other media outlets.
Ginette uses her dowsing skills, synesthesia, intuition, and dream incubation talent to successfully solve projects. She is internationally known for high profile true-life crime cases, treasure hunting, and dream studies to predict future world events.
Typically both believers and skeptics follow her postings and predictions. Follow us while we hear what she and her team are up to in 2022 and the future. Ginette's website can be found at www.reachginette.com
Join us this Wednesday, June 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved