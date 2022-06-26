Possible 'Bigfoot' Photographed on Roan Mountain, North Carolina (PHOTO)

A woman, who lives on Roan Mountain, North Carolina, was taking photographs of her dog. When she later looked through the photos, she discovered the image of a possible Bigfoot.
The photograph was taken on Roan Mountain, North Carolina in February 2015. The submitter 'CB' states that his friend took the photograph while with her dog. He also states:
"She said it drops down behind where the white snowy ground creates the line in the background. Then it comes back up and you can't really see the ground over where the dark thing is.
She is a very believable person and would never make something up. She hikes frequently and has done so for many years. She described her beliefs about Bigfoot as always open-minded to the idea of it, but she never had a reason to think about an encounter. Since she discovered this image, she has subscribed to podcasts and is learning as much about Bigfoot as possible.
She has more photos from up there. She took a few selfies and pics of her good boy when they reached the summit. But this is apparently the only one she took from that angle." CB
NOTE: One side of my family is from the area, several have lived on Roan Mountain, NC in the past. This photo was taken near the Appalachian Trail. The 'wildman' sightings are well-known. I've been hearing them all my life. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved