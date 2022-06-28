'Octopus Humanoid' Experience Results in a Lifetime of Communication

A elderly Minnesota man recalls his childhood encounter with a humanoid 'octopus' while at his favorite fishing spot. The entity would 'mind speak' with the witness, possibly continuing to the present.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I've never told anyone this about this incident, not even to my wife of fifty years. I grew up on a small farm just outside of Dover, Minnesota. In the springtime, if my chores were done and with my father’s permission, I’d dig some worms, grab my pole and go fishing in Dover Creek for chubs and shiners that my mom would cook for us.
One spring day, after walking the four or five miles, I arrived at my favorite spot. As I’m walking there alone along the creek, something moved in the water ahead of me. I kept my eyes on that area until I was fairly close, when suddenly this 'thing' or creature surfaced. It had big eyes and many arms or tentacles. It looked right at me and, without speaking, said in my mind that for the next few years it would contact me through my mind to find out what was going on in the world.
As the years went by, I would always be alone or secluded when we would communicate. It then abruptly stopped. It ended after i joined the military. It never tried to harm me, but the thought exchange was like re-running a news real to whatever was tapping into my subconscious.
For all I know this may still be going on, only now I don’t know about it. I’m 74-years-old and I still feel a presence that I cannot explain. The only thing I can remember is that it said it wouldn’t hurt me and it was peaceful. It only wanted to study this world through the eyes and mind of a young human. I’m not much of an artist, but it resembled a humanoid octopus.
It may have contacted me while I was in the military, but I got the overwhelming feeling it did not like violence and it could not understand what I was doing during a war. I still think it is with me every now and again. It’s like I space out and will re-run the news. As a child I watched every bit of TV news that I could, especially Walter Cronkite. I also watched old reels of World War II. My interest in that came out of nowhere so, in my mind, I believe this entity is studying our world and is almost afraid of it because of our unbelievable violence towards each other. It seems very peaceful to me. I’m a peaceful person and I am also a pastor. I think this is not a threat to the human race. I believe they will never come if they are from somewhere else because we are such a violent society." MH
