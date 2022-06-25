Muscular, Human-Like 'Not Deer' Observed by Hunters in Hells Canyon, Idaho

The witness and his father are deer hunting in Hells Canyon in northern Idaho. They eventually observe a bizarre 'Not Deer' with front legs that resembled those of a muscular human man.
I received the following account from Kyle & Cam at Expanded Perspectives:
"I've been listening to a bunch of the older shows and heard you guys talk about what you called a "not deer" and was amazed that someone else had seen something like that. I had to write in and tell you my sighting.
I was about 15-years-old and was going rifle hunting with my dad in the Hells Canyon area of northern Idaho, not far from where we lived. I had been bowhunting with my dad for about 5 years at that point and he decided I was now old enough to use a gun.
We went out to my dad's tree stand early one morning. We had been there for a few hours and had not really heard or seen anything. Then, about 50 yards away, we saw a buck peak his head out into a clearing. It was a beautiful 8-point. I raised my rifle and waited for it to step more into the clearing. Looking at it through my scope, I noticed something 'off' about the way it moved. As it came more into the open, I noticed the fur looked weird by the front shoulder. I told my dad maybe we shouldn't shoot this one as it may be diseased or something. My dad pulled up his binoculars and took a look. Under his breath he said, "WTF?"
Now my dad, outside of watching sports, never cussed. So it caught me off guard. I raised my gun and looked at it again. The deer was fully in the clear now so I could get a good look. The front legs weren't actually legs at all. They looked like muscular human arms. As if it was a buff guy in a suit. But it didn't have hands, it had hooves at the end. I asked my dad what to do and he said, "I have no idea, shoot your gun in the air to scare it off." He didn't want me to shoot at it in case it was a person. I asked my dad why would a person dress as a deer deep in the woods during hunting season. He replied, "people are stupid." I assume he was trying to stay as calm as he could. I was about to freak out. I fired my gun and it took off.
We got out of our stand and walked to the area where we saw it. There were no tracks at all. It had just rained a few days earlier so the ground was fairly soft and we could easily see our footprints. My dad is a pretty good tracker, but he saw no signs of anything in the area. We decided to pack up and head back to the truck. We never really talked about it again and just brushed it off as a weird thing we saw. We continued to hunt the area for several years after that." AG
