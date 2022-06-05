'Mantis Humanoid' Encountered by Southern Ontario Boy

A southern Ontario boy is outside on a summer day, when he suddenly encounters a Mantis-like humanoid. There was no lost time, but there appears to be several after effects from the incident.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"I remember it as clear as day. It was in the summer of 1986 or 1987 in southern Ontario. I was a kid and had recently moved to a new house. I was playing in the driveway beside the house, which was mostly dirt and stones and I was looking for anything interesting. My dad was in the garage working away.
Attached to my bedroom was an unfinished sunroom. It had windows that were about three or four feet off the ground and they wrapped around the room, giving you a good view of the back yard of the house. While I was playing, for whatever reason, I decided to look up and I saw the bust of what people describe as a mantid. It was a confusing sight. it looked like an action figure.
This being had a large muscular body with a head that was insect-like, but not quite. I'm guessing it was around or under 5 feet tall. Its eyes wrapped around its head and its face ended in a point, like a beak or like a mantis. The view I had was of its head slightly turned with the body facing me. The eyes were rounded near the front of the face and wrapped to the back and ended in a sharp point, they protruded slightly, but not like a mantis and were very black...like Vanta black. The suit it was wearing was dark (perhaps black) and shiny. I think it may have had some indented texture, like almost plastic looking, with perhaps a large round collar. The body looked approximately human, but the musculature was more rounded and not as defined...like large rounded shoulders and a barrel chest, making it look more exaggerated and like a toy, or like a muscle suit. I think the head was dark, with some orange tint on it near the back and maybe had a greenish tint near the beak.
After a few seconds of looking at it and it looking at me, the window burst outward and I looked away for a split second. It was gone! I ran to get my dad who said it was just heat and my imagination. That summer, most of those windows slowly burst (but I was not there to see what happened).
I never gave it much thought and never attributed it to an alien encounter until I read some account of a guy seeing insect-like creatures in muscle suits. That's exactly what I saw! Coincidentally, as I got older, I became obsessed and terrified of grey aliens. When I was a teen I started having extreme pareidolia, seeing their big black eyes in almost everything and feeling terrified. I got bloody noses a lot as a kid, and got checked out and it was attributed to a blood vessel close to the skin. I have no other recollections, no weird scars, no missing time, etc.
I think I've seen a UFO once. I saw something that looked like a star. It moved in segments and always on an angle, never on an x- or y-axis and it stopped for a second and then a much fainter light fell out and kind of drifted down like a feather. The star continued its movement. I wonder if it was just the muscles in my eye playing tricks on me given my interest and terror surrounding aliens." NW
