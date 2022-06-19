Large Glowing Red 'Serpent Eyes' Encounter Bewilders Witness

A North Carolina man wonders if his encounter with large glowing red serpent eyes in the woods as a teen was connected to unexplained activity that he and his family are now experiencing.
I recently received the following account:
"Okay so, I've never really told anyone about this outside of my brothers who were with me at the time when it happened. I am VERY much a skeptic of paranormal things, and yet some of the folks in my family are definitely believers. In fact, my own mother says until I was about 2-years-old we lived in a haunted house, which she has told me far too many stories about.
I'm 35 now, and I must have been an early teen when this happened, so we're talking around 1996. My dad and stepmom lived on the outskirts of Charlotte, North Carolina in a town called Shuffletown that did not have many people living there. My brother and I would go there on the weekends to visit (parents divorced) and we'd play with my stepbrother and would generally have a fun time. We played in the woods a lot as kids back then (pretty much everyday) and never had seen anything strange. Anyway, that's the backstory.
So, one day we are playing in the backyard. The 3 of us are just running around the yard like kids do when I saw something that literally made me screech to a halt. I can still remember exactly where I was looking towards the woods. It was on the neighbors' side, back in the woods, probably 20 or 30 yards away from the grass line, with thick enough trees that it was hard to make stuff out. The sun was going down and it was not quite twilight, but on its way. The golden hour.
From that vantage point, staring at me like nothing I'd ever seen before, were a HUGE pair of serpent-like GLOWING red eyes. I say glowing because I want to make it very clear that this wasn't an animal that the sunlight happened to be hitting in such a way to cause that effect. The eyes were WAY too big to be a deer or anything like that, and they were literally glowing in the deepest red I've ever seen before. I stood there staring at it, dumbfounded, while it was staring directly back at me, completely unwavering. It was the most terrifying feeling I think I've ever felt, just having this thing look at me. Finally, one of my brothers ran up to me and asked what I was staring at. I was kind of shocked out of my trance when he was talking to me and I shook my head and looked to him. Then I went to point back at it while saying, "Don't you see that?" But I stopped halfway through as when I turned back the eyes were gone. And that was it.
I really don't know what to make of it. I don't know what I saw, but I know it was like nothing I'd ever seen before on this Earth. I don't know if there is lore or anything about what could be watching you from the woods of the Carolinas with huge glowing red eyes, but I'd be very curious if you have any ideas as to what it may have been. As much as it pains me to say it, I've always had to assume that it was a demon staring at me.
And again, I'm a skeptic. I've never wanted to tell anyone about this, honestly, because I don't want to get looked at like I'm nuts. But after awhile, and after a few unexplained incidents occurred to me and my family recently, I wondered if there is a connection." YR
