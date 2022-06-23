Intriguing UFO/UAP Recorded on Vancouver Island, BC (VIDEO/CAPTURES)

In a video released Friday, June 23, 2022,
Steve Isdahl claimed that he received a letter from a fan who pointed out that another Youtube channel (June Miller's UFO Over London) discovered a strange object in one of his videos recorded in December, 2021 (Steve does not indicate which video, sadly, but I believe that it was filmed in Vancouver Island possibly during his YouTube suspension).
“I got [a] text message that said, Hey, go to nine minutes and whatever seconds on X amount of video and check out what's behind you. Wait for it. So I did, like, “Holy Sh-t! What the hell's that?” So I loaded it on the edit program, slowed it down to 50 percent and then slowed it down to 25 percent the original speed.
Whatever it is, it is going dead straight 90 degrees. There's no additional colors to it...I noticed there is a shadow of it on the river the whole time. I believe, I thought it was pulsing at first. I thought it was like a pulse, which would also possibly be a wing beat but I thought it was pulsing to a reflection and no reflection in a couple spots of video. Maybe it is, maybe it doesn't. This is really bizarre especially when the ducks, the diving birds, they're usually coming in, they're diving down, landing or rising up and usually making noises as they flutter by, whether it be verbal or wings, you can always see a duck's wings beating...or their colorful heads or other colors in their body, not just a white thing like that going dead perfect straight as an arrow in silence.”
Steve noted that he had other strange experiences in that same location over the years. “I find it a lot more interesting because, interestingly enough, all of you noticed things being thrown at me in that exact same location roughly, around the same time too, actually, and I do remember hearing something hitting the bike behind me but I don't recall. I felt weird there a few times in a spot, as well. I believe I have recorded some voices across the river there, as well.”
Transcribed source: The Facts By Howtohunt.com Youtube Channel - “What The Hell Got Caught On Video? This Is Seriously Bizarre” Uploaded 22 Jun 2022
NOTE: Watch the video, it quite interesting. Is it a craft or something else? Possibly a bird? Lon
