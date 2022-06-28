Harrowing Bigfoot Encounter in Bankhead National Forest, Alabama

A young Alabama man had a harrowing encounter with a massive Bigfoot while hiking back to is truck after a day of fishing. The creature became agitated, warning the witness with a loud aggressive growl.
The following account was forwarded to me:
"I’ve never told anyone about a sighting I had when I was 18-years-old (about 5-years-old). I later told my dad on our way to work and he told me he’s seen the same thing. He told me there’s something in the woods of Bankhead National Forest which is in Winston, Alabama. I’ve only told my fiancé and my father this. It really freaked me out and I’m an outdoors man. I hunt, fish, and spend most of my time in the woods.
Well, on this particular day. I was going wading, walking in water and fishing at the same time. My buddy, who I usually go with, couldn’t go cause his son and wife were sick. But it was a beautiful day, so I decided to go on my own.
I had a good day, caught a lot of fish. It was getting late in the evening, so instead of fighting the stream back up I decided to take the trail back, which it was about a mile and half hike back. I was hiking down the trail and I had a unnerving feeling that I was being watched or stalked. I paused for a moment because every single hair on my body was standing up and I had goosebumps like crazy. I also noticed this musty and fish-like smell. I started scanning the area to see if there was predator and how to access the situation. I was also wondering if I was just being spooked by a harmless forest animal.
But about that time it was nearly dark, but I could still see fairly well. I was looking through the tree line. That’s when I saw it. I glanced back to see if I was actually seeing what I though I was seeing. It was hiding behind a tree, kind of grabbing the side of it. I made eye contact with it and I started to get really scared. I’ve never seen anything like it! This creature was every bit of 9-feet-tall with dark hair. I started to panic, like was having short breaths like when your terrified. I started to slowly back up. Then it suddenly stepped out, like it was agitated. The beast let out a loud growl. As soon as that I happened I turned and ran as fast as I could, and down the trail. I didn’t stop at all. I dropped my pole and tackle box on the run. I don’t remember dropping the stuff, but when I got to the parking lot I got in my truck and cranked it up. I wanted to get the heck out of there. Then I heard it again, but it was like a loud whoop sound. I charged out of there!
I still haven’t gone back to this very day. I never believed in cryptid creatures until that day and I hope I never see it again. My dad told me one time that he’s witnessed a man-type creature running and that it cleared the road with just two steps. There is something in that forest and it’s was a freaky situation to go through alone. I believe I encountered a Bigfoot, but I’ve never heard of them being aggressive and growling." JW
