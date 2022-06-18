GINETTE MATACIA LUCAS - Forensic Psychic, Crime Profiler, & Treasure Hunter - Lon Strickler (Host)

GINETTE MATACIA LUCAS - Forensic Psychic, Crime Profiler, & Treasure Hunter - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes my friend and colleague Ginette Matacia Lucas, who is a forensic psychic, crime profiler, & treasure hunter.
Ginette Matacia Lucas will be sharing some of her life’s adventures, which is like an open book with multiple chapters on the paranormal. Her work includes recovery of treasures owned by mob boss Al Capone and his associate Frank Nitti, the investigation of missing toddler Caylee Anthony, and, yes, locating the remains of missing Congressional Intern Chandra Levy. These are just a few names in her chapters of successes. Ginette is going to share with us some of her old and new finds, both treasure hunting and missing persons.
Ginette has been interviewed on CNN, NBC, & Fox TV. She has been written about in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NY Huffington Post, Orlando Sentinel, The Smithsonian Magazine, as well as in numerous books and other media outlets.
Ginette uses her dowsing skills, synesthesia, intuition, and dream incubation talent to successfully solve projects. She is internationally known for high profile true-life crime cases, treasure hunting, and dream studies to predict future world events.
Typically both believers and skeptics follow her postings and predictions. Follow us while we hear what she and her team are up to in 2022 and the future. Ginette's website can be found at www.reachginette.com
Join us this Wednesday, June 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
