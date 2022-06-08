Flying Translucent Manta Ray-Shaped Entity Observed in Central Kansas

Flying manta ray-shaped entities, which I believe may be bio-form craft, are rarely reported in the Midwest. The transparency aspect of this particular object is not unknown.
"Back in the summer of 2002, a friend and I was laying on the hood of a car talking and looking up at the night sky. We were talking about the stars and personal relationship type stuff. It's a clear night in central Kansas and the stars are very visible and the moon had a good amount of light in the sky.
As we are talking, we both pause for about 30 seconds as we see something very large flying gracefully just above the tree line. It was flying slow and its “wings” moved like that of a manta ray. The front of its “head” was slightly longer than what a manta ray's head is like, but it moved slowly as well. It made absolutely no noise, and produced no wind that should have disturbed the trees only about 30 feet below it. You could see through it the same as looking through clear gelatin and make out the stars on the other side of it. I thought maybe I was tired and my mind had imagined it. I feel tears welling up at my eyes due to the awe-inspiring event that happened, but brushed the thought aside.
I looked to my friend sitting next to me and she is bawling and asks, “Did you see that?” I asked her if she saw something flying too. I tried to be as vague as possible to make sure we saw the same thing and it was. Have others ever seen this?" EF
NOTE: These manta rays-shaped entities, which I believe may be bio-form craft, are rarely reported in the Midwest. The transparency aspect of this particular object is not unknown, and seems to be similar to this account - Flying Translucent Ray-Shaped Cryptid - Hampton Bays, New York. If other witnesses have observed these object, please contact me. Thanks. Lon
