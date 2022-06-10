Flying Anomalies / Cryptids Reported: Manta Ray-Shaped Being, Thunderbirds, & Bat-Like Humanoid

Three recently received reports of flying anomalies / cryptids. A possible small manta ray-shaped being, a pair of Thunderbirds, and a bat-like humanoid.
Hello Lon. I've seen something in March 2022 her in western New York
I was out for a early morning walk around 6:45 am when I noticed something crossing the road about 40 feet from me. It was an off white color, almost a tear drop shape. It was about two feet off the ground seemingly flying since I couldn't see anything from it leading to the ground.
When I first noticed it I saw it for two seconds in which time it flew about five feet distance while maintaining an altitude of two feet. After the two seconds it seemed to flip sideways at which point I couldn't see it anymore. But I stayed focused on what its course was and sure enough it flipped back to an angle that I could see it again.
Again, I could see it for about two seconds and then it flipped back so I couldn't see it. This happened four times in total as it traveled about 40 feet from the road where I first saw it, until it disappeared from my view behind a house. Very odd indeed. It was a cold morning with light misty rain and foggy in spots. It wasn't very big, maybe 12 inches at its widest point, which was from front to back. About 8 inches side to side. But it must have been very thin, like 1 inch thick because when it was flipped I couldn't see it at all until it flipped back.
I was left wondering what I had just seen and after a few minutes I remembered about the flying rays and I assume that is what I saw. Nothing else fits in describing what I saw that morning." MG
-----
“I live in Oklahoma and, along with my friends back in 1993, were part of a gang - Neighborhood 90s Gangster Crip. Always strapped and ready to fight because of other gangs. It seems cliche, but one stormy night they walked to the store, then a couple of minutes later they came busting through the door and said that they where attacked by two large birds. They gave the description and said that they where on top of the trees and when they seen them they swooped down and tried to swoop them up. We asked how large they were as we thought they where talking about turkey vultures. They said that there talons where as large as there faces and the wingspan was at least 20 ft. Seeing them scared made me believe they were telling the truth.
Then in 1996 me and my wife where driving from Oklahoma City to Luther, Oklahoma on a stormy night. As we're going around a bend in the road my wife said stop the car and said what's that in the trees. These trees are about 3 stories and we see two huge all black birds with there wings spread out and they take flight. Since then, no one can tell me Thunderbirds do not exist.” S
-----
-----
