Experiencer's Possible Abductions, UFO Encounter, & Unexplained Incidents

An experiencer relates encounters with a UFO while in the U.S. Navy, and also possible alien abductions while he was young. This led to several strange and unexplained incidents later.
I recently received the following account:
"I am almost 72. This happened when I was in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS King DLG 10 in 1969 in the Sea Of Japan. The King, by the way and as I understand it, had a nuke on board that was loaded at the beginning of the cruise, at least that was the rumor. At the time I was just a deck mate, and had only been on board a few months. I was only 19. I later became a third-class petty officer as a signalman. I was on this same ship almost 4 years.
Anyway, I was on a late watch schedule, and myself and another guy named Clifford had a fog watch on the forecastle. We were standing side by side and on the port side. I looked up and saw a black V-shaped object with white steady running lights, (lights also V-shaped) moving slow and silent. I pointed up and said something like, "Look at that". It was not that high up, maybe a few hundred feet. We were both looking at it now, and it was like the thing noticed us and immediately speeded up and headed in a dive towards us. We both bent over facing away from the object and screamed. We both thought we were going to die. I did not feel, hear anything, or see any light shine down on us.
Minutes later, I phoned into the bridge to report it. It should have been seen by everyone up there since it happened right in front of them. They reported back that nothing had been seen. How could that be? Later I checked with someone in radar, and they had not had any contacts either. As far as I know, no time was lost, but again I did not check, or even think to check. Because we were both new on board, we didn't talk about it.
For many years I did not talk about it since people start to wonder about you. My son has an interest in UFO's and the like. His jaw dropped when I told him I had an experience with one. Anyway, that got me doing some reading as well, so now I have more questions than answers.
It was brought to my attention when I was a sales manager in a department store at age 25 that there was someone on the floor "that looks exactly like you." I walked out and looked at the guy, and could not believe my eyes. He did look like my clone. He looked as surprised as I did. I went to my office to think about it for a few minutes and decided I should talk to him. He was nowhere to be found. I looked all over.
When I was very young, maybe 3 or 4, I had a recurring nightmare. I dreamed I was on a huge white table or bed, with one white light over me and the rest of the room was dark. A voice kept telling me over and over everything was okay but I kept screaming and crying. The voice starts out soft and kindly and becomes louder and louder and angrier. This happened more than once, same dream.
My early years were complicated by bed wetting until was about 8, attention deficit, slow learner. I was sent to a therapist to be evaluated at about 10. My uncle who has a PhD in child psychology also tested me at our house. He told me he was practicing his skills or something like that. I remember him looking at my mom and saying, "he's normal." As a young man, I was tested by a company I went to work for and my IQ was 124, so I know that side of it was not the problem. I have lived a good life. I kind of grew out of those issues.
Fast forward 1982, I am now a sales rep for a major corporation and at a sales meeting at Marina City Club in Los Angeles. I am in the hotel bar and a lady with a strange ascent is sitting next to me. I asked her where she was from and she said Encino, and I said no, before that? She seemed annoyed. After a while she said we are leaving now finish your drink. I said "I'm not going anywhere with you, I'm a married man." She turned in her stool with her head bent to the bar looking at me and said, "You are going to love me for a long long time." I felt I was going into a trance and that I would never go home again. I shook myself out of it, and said, "WTH was that? She said I almost had you, but you got away. I said, "What are you? A witch?" She said, "Something like that...."
I told a friend in the bar to make sure no one followed me out, that I was headed for my room. I was completely freaked out for days. I even spoke to a priest and I'm not even Catholic. He said there are evil things out there and I must feel very strongly about my family to be able to fight back and win. It was the Catholic Church in DT San Francisco to be exact." GA
NOTE: I think that the experiencer may have been abducted early in life and, as a result, was able to experience other phenomenon and attract certain entities. It's not uncommon. In fact, he may still experience encounters, but is unaware of them. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
STEVE STOCKTON - Researcher & Author - 'NATIONAL PARK MYSTERIES & DISAPPEARANCES' - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes Steve Stockton, paranormal researcher and author.
Steve Stockton is a veteran outdoorsman and paranormal researcher, who puts together collections of terrifying, odd and strange encounters. He also references his own personal encounters with the unexplained. Steve studied English language at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and lives in Portland, Oregon. His books include 'Strange Things In The Woods: A Collection of Terrifying Tales' & 'My Strange World'. His most recent series is titled 'National Park Mysteries & Disappearances.'
From his early years, Steve has had what can be called strange and, often times, frightening experiences with the paranormal and unexplained. These encounters led him to search for the answers, only to discover the truth isn’t easy to find. His book 'My Strange World' is a collection of Steve’s encounters from his personal life, as well as his life as a renowned paranormal researcher. If you like scary stories and to take a trip down the road of the unexplained and bizarre, then buckle up and get ready to dive into the strange world of Steve Stockton.
Steve's books can be found on Amazon
Join us this Friday, June 3rd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon