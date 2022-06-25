DANIEL ALAN JONES - Researcher, Investigator, & Author - 1897 Aurora, Texas UFO & Alien Body Legend - Lon Strickler (HOST)

DANIEL ALAN JONES - Researcher, Investigator, & Author - 1897 Aurora, Texas Legend - Lon Strickler
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes unexplained phenomena researcher, investigator, & author Daniel Alan Jones.
Daniel Alan Jones is the host and producer for 'The Vortex,' a show that explores the mysteries of the world and beyond. Daniel has been researching unexplained phenomena for over a decade and has investigated strange sites, conducted numerous interviews, and provided media coverage for several events. The online groups he manages include both the Texas UFO Network, the Texas Cryptozoology Network, and others. Daniel took part in the 2021 Trinity Giant Salamander Expedition in search of an elusive cryptid purported to exist in the Pacific Northwest while also visiting the Patterson-Gimlin film site in Bluff Creek, California. He is a professional musician who plays and teaches drums around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. His new book "Aurora: 125 Years of UFOs, Aliens, and a Texas Legend from 1897" chronicles over a century of UFO sightings and alien encounters in Texas.
