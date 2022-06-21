Black, Hairy Biped Harasses & Charges Work Crew in Ram Rivers, Alberta, Canada

An oil and gas exploration crew is harassed by an unknown black, hairy biped. They were quickly airlifted from the work area. Later, when they returned, the same biped charges the crew.
A transcript from a posted video:
"Barry Allen Ferguson was working on a Portable 3D Gas and Oil Exploration job in Ram Rivers, Alberta, Canada, west of Rocky Mountain House. A crew had been working in the area previously but asked to be airlifted out due to being harassed by something.
Ferguson spoke to one of the men who said that they were told to say that it was a grizzly bear, though he noted that the creature was throwing rocks, something grizzlies did not do.
Two weeks later, Ferguson and his crew were sent in to finish the job. Ferguson recalled working, clearing the area with the other men, when he noticed, to his right, a black, bipedal creature running in the forest, coming in their direction. It seemed to be charging and retreating, over and over. Other members of the crew, who were present also, saw this creature and were prepared to use their saws as weapons. Two of the men managed to take photographs of the beast as it charged and retreated. The creature then stepped behind a tree and angrily “smashed it” which caused it to literally flip.
Ferguson asked a helicopter pilot, which was dropping off men nearby, to fly over the area and scare the creature. As it did its pass overhead, the men watched as two small hairy, human-like creatures, which he called “cubs,” climbed down from some trees and all three of them ran off into the timber.
Ferguson and his team managed to finish the job and would sometimes catch glimpses of the creatures. The larger creature was “human-looking” though it had long limbs, shiny hair or fur (the men argued this point) all over its body and on its ears and it ran like a primate. Ferguson sensed that it was “intelligent.” The entire encounter lasted about 15 minutes. Two of the men present have since passed away."
Transcribed source: The Facts By Howtohunt.com Podcast - Two Crews Evacuated By Chopper To Escape Charging Upright Being, Western Alberta - 14 Mar 2022
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
DANIEL ALAN JONES - Researcher, Investigator, & Author - 1897 Aurora, Texas Legend - Lon Strickler
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes unexplained phenomena researcher, investigator, & author Daniel Alan Jones.
Daniel Alan Jones is the host and producer for 'The Vortex,' a show that explores the mysteries of the world and beyond. Daniel has been researching unexplained phenomena for over a decade and has investigated strange sites, conducted numerous interviews, and provided media coverage for several events. The online groups he manages include both the Texas UFO Network, the Texas Cryptozoology Network, and others. Daniel took part in the 2021 Trinity Giant Salamander Expedition in search of an elusive cryptid purported to exist in the Pacific Northwest while also visiting the Patterson-Gimlin film site in Bluff Creek, California. He is a professional musician who plays and teaches drums around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. His new book "Aurora: 125 Years of UFOs, Aliens, and a Texas Legend from 1897" chronicles over a century of UFO sightings and alien encounters in Texas.
Join us this Wednesday, June 24th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
MASSIVE GORILLA-FACED, BAT-WINGED CREATURE / MANTIS ALIEN / FEMALE FAIRY - Lon Strickler (Host)
Welcome to Phantoms & Monsters 'Personal Reports' - cryptid & unexplained accounts directly from the archives of Phantoms & Monsters. Narrated by Lon Strickler. Join us in the chat, discuss, and ask me questions about the account.
Featured in this edition:
An Orlando, Florida man is driving to work and encounters a 'truck-sized' flying bat near the Orange County Jail. Described as 10+ feet long with massive membrane wings...having a gorilla-like face. Many more eyewitness cryptid and unexplained reports included.
Join us this Wednesday, June 22nd at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved