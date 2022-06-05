Are 'Pixies' & 'Fae' Humanoids Real? (VIDEO/CAPTURES)

Pixie hunter Erwin Saunders, the bearded eccentric, made a stir after he uploaded a series of YouTube videos chronicling his discovery of “wilderness folk” hiding in the hedgerows and undergrowth of a remote English wood.
Yes, we report on various humanoid accounts from throughout the world. But are there actual small corporeal humanoid species inhabiting the caves and nooks in our woods?
This particular humanoid or pixie video was supposedly captured at an undisclosed location. Is it CGI or the real deal. What are your thoughts?
Erwin Saunders YouTube Channel
