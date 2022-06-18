Alien Abduction or Dream? X-Ray Confirmed Unexplained Injury

A Florida man recalls a supposed dream when he was a boy. When he wakes, it seems that the dream was actually a real event, resulting in an unexplained 'hole' in his femur, confirmed by x-ray.
"I have been having a lot of things happen to me recently that has made me think back on something very odd that happened when I was younger. I am currently 23/M and live a relatively normal life.
Rewind back to when I was 7-years-old and a kid in my neighborhood had been abducted. Abducted by a person that is. A 5-year-old boy was kidnapped through his open window on the second story. I lived in a pretty up-scale neighborhood in coastal Florida at the time, so things like that just didn’t happen around that area, so it caused a lot of panic in parents around town. That panic obviously shifted to fear and that fear was felt by us kids and with the story on the news to back it up. It was enough to give any child nightmares.
Fast forward a few months later when the story kind of faded from news outlets and the panic slowly faded as well. I however would have nightmares sometimes about someone coming into my room and taking me. My parents would always check the locks on my windows and reassure me that I would be just fine, but the nightmares continued for some time. I recall one very specific dream that stood out from the rest however.
I was in my bed with my little brothers room next door and my parents room down the hall. I was the last one awake because I went around the house crawling like a military man on a mission, trying not to get caught by my parents, so that I could sneak into the living room and watch TV past my bedtime. Anyway I had ended up falling asleep on the couch. Not something I did because that obviously would blow my cover in the morning. I remember waking up at the very early stages of morning. Maybe 2-3 AM. I turned off the TV and walked to my room. I lay down in bed, pull the covers over my head, and I close my eyes.
'Tap.' I pull my covers down instantly. Something had just tapped on my window. I go into full panic mode but I can’t bring myself to move or scream. 'Tap.' Now I am hyperventilating. But something compelled me to pull my curtains back. I walked to the window. Pulled the curtains back. And saw nothing. Before I go any further. I would like to make something clear. Growing up I was very adventurous. This however was completely out of my comfort zone.
Anyways, for some reason I took my screen off my window and opened my window so that I could crawl out. Next thing I know I am standing barefoot in my pajama bottoms in my sandy backyard. To this day I can remember how weird I felt. What comes next is a blur. I remember walking down the road and seeing a house that was very distinctive because it had been struck by lighting 3 times in the last year and had nearly burnt to the ground each time. This house was several blocks away from my house but still in the neighborhood. I remember a child’s yellow slide coming from the second story window down to the ground floor on the outside of the house. I proceeded to walk up to the house and make my way up the slide. As I started to get closer to the top of the slide I could hear what sounded like a family having dinner. I got to the top and peaked inside. It was a family but they were completely white with no distinctive facial features. I can’t recall what I saw them doing but I remember thinking they were vampires. Whatever I saw them do scared me to the point of me falling down into the house. I landed on my back, the room spun for a moment. The last thing I remember was 3 of them standing over me.
7:30 AM. Alarm clock rings. Thank God it was just a dream. I pull my covers down and wipe my eyes. Slide my feet to the side of my bed. My feet are filthy. Odd. I take notice and proceed to standup. I immediately crashed to the floor when a sharp lightning like pain shot through my leg. I physically could not get up. I screamed for my parents who initially thought I was making it up to get out of going to school. My dad had noticed my screen was missing from my window and gave me a stern look of disbelief when I told him I didn’t know what happened to it. They realized I was in excruciating pain. I couldn’t stop crying. They took me to the ER for x-rays. This is when I got really freaked out.
The x-ray showed a “hole punch” in my femur. The doctor said he’d never seen anything like it and had absolutely no idea what could’ve caused it. Dumbfounded, we left the hospital with pain meds and a follow up appointment that would end up amounting to me making a full recovery.
To this day I don’t know if that was a dream or if I actually experienced something truly extraordinary that night. I was wondering if anyone else has ever experienced anything similar." OL
NOTE: I have requested a copy of the x-ray, which the experiencer states that he is attempting to find. If received, I'll post as a follow-up. Lon
