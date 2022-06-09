9-Foot-Tall Bipedal Canine Stalks Cabin in North Carolina Mountains

A group of friends are staying in a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina. They later encounter a tall, terrifying bipedal canine that watches them throughout the night.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"This incident took place about 3 years ago. At the time I was 17-years-old, when three of my friends and I had been staying to a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. We were celebrating the end of junior year of high school. It was just us four.
The first night we got there, we heard some noises from outside the cabin, and an occasional tapping on the windows, at about 1:30 in the morning. I did not want to look outside to see what it was. My friend did said they couldn't see anything, so I looked out but I couldn't see anything.
The next morning we went outside and saw some footprints around the cabin and into the woods. There were footprints I've never seen before, kind of long, narrow with obvious claw marks on 4 toes.
Fast forward to the night we decide to go outside and build a campfire. We were joking around, laughing and having fun, when we hear a growl from the woods. The shrubbery and smaller plants around us started moving, like swaying in the wind, even though there's no wind. I look behind me and I instantly notice two amber eyes staring at us. I turned to my friend to ask if he's seen it too. He looks at me, pale in the face, and asks me WTH is that thing. I tell me that I don't know what it is, but it seems to be massive and I don't want to find out. So, we start run towards the cabin and yell to the others what we saw. They immediately run with us and we all are in the cabin. They don't believe us and believe that we are pranking them.
After a few minutes, they look outside and 'IT' was standing about 30 feet from the cabin! I caught a quick glance. This creature was bipedal, about nine feet tall, grayish black hair, very muscular with these massive claws and huge fangs. We closed the blinds and tried to forget about a thing, but we were absolutely terrified.
Later that night, I went up to bed. I looked out my window. The creature was in the same area, now staring directly at me. I thought about trying to take a photograph, but I truly didn't want to upset this thing. Needless to say I didn't get any sleep that night, hoping daylight would soon come.
The next day we packed up and left, not wanting to spend another night in those woods. None of us even mention the incident among ourselves. This is the first time I've told anybody about this because I didn't think anybody would believe what I saw. The thought of that creature staring into my eyes from my bedroom window still haunts me." J
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
GINETTE MATACIA LUCAS - Forensic Psychic, Crime Profiler, & Treasure Hunter - PM Radio
Phantoms & Monsters Radio welcomes my friend and colleague Ginette Matacia Lucas, who is a forensic psychic, crime profiler, & treasure hunter.
Ginette Matacia Lucas will be sharing some of her life’s adventures, which is like an open book with multiple chapters on the paranormal. Her work includes recovery of treasures owned by mob boss Al Capone and his associate Frank Nitti, the investigation of missing toddler Caylee Anthony, and, yes, locating the remains of missing Congressional Intern Chandra Levy. These are just a few names in her chapters of successes. Ginette is going to share with us some of her old and new finds, both treasure hunting and missing persons.
Ginette has been interviewed on CNN, NBC, & Fox TV. She has been written about in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NY Huffington Post, Orlando Sentinel, The Smithsonian Magazine, as well as in numerous books and other media outlets.
Ginette uses her dowsing skills, synesthesia, intuition, and dream incubation talent to successfully solve projects. She is internationally known for high profile true-life crime cases, treasure hunting, and dream studies to predict future world events.
Typically both believers and skeptics follow her postings and predictions. Follow us while we hear what she and her team are up to in 2022 and the future. Ginette's website can be found at www.reachginette.com
Join us this Wednesday, June 17th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, LIKE, & SHARE - THANKS!
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
-----
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved