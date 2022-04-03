'Walking Tree' Observed in Wetland by Northern Minnesota Witness

A Minnesota woman shockingly observes a 'walking tree' while driving by a wetland area. She later makes an inquiry to an Ojibwe elder, who explains the significance of this event.
I received a telephone call from 'CG' from Hibbing, Minnesota on 4/3/2022. Her and her husband were traveling along a low marshy area in Saint Louis County in northern Minnesota recently during the daylight. As they were passing a patch of upright dead trees in a wetland, CG observed one of the trees literally 'walk' forward a few steps!
CG states that the tree was about 12-foot in height, dark and rotting, with branches that looked like arms. There were also 'legs' extending from the bottom that stepped forward into the thick muck of the wetland. he was not sure what type of tree it was. Of course, she was stunned and exclaimed to her husband what she had just witnessed. Apparently, he did not believe her and continued to drive.
After I talked to her, CG contacted an Ojibwe elder who told her that they refer to this as a 'mitig' (Ojibwe for 'tree'), but also as a 'living tree,' a traditional spirit protector of the woods. The elder explained that it was an honor and a gift to see this 'mitig.' He suggested that she go back and make an offer to it, including parts of her meal and possibly tobacco.
CG told me later that she will attempt to photograph it, but the Ojibwe elder explained that it probably would not be there in form, but to leave the offering nonetheless.
I have received a few 'walking tree' reports in the past, including the following account:
“Back in the early 90s, I went with a group to Silver Falls Springs in Oregon. One night, after dinner, I went for a stroll to find a clear spot so I can see the stars. After about 20 minutes of sitting quietly and contemplating the sky and the stars, a breeze blew through and rustled all the trees and branches around the clearing. As the wind gently shook the trees, something caught my eye in my peripheral. I looked to my right and there it was. For just a second or two, I saw what could be best described as a walking tree. Back then, I was just beginning to appreciate books. So, at the time, I haven't read anything aside from comic books or magazines.
So, now, today, I can describe it looking like an Ent from the Lord of the Rings books/movies. Except it had more of a round head with a definite neck attached to shoulders. It's limbs were long and thin. It could probably touch the ground if it just relaxed it's arms down. There didn't seem to be a distinction or separation between the torso and hip area. The legs looked like a pair of articulated tree trunks with no discernible feet. It had patches of moss randomly covering its torso and legs and was about 20 feet in height. And it was holding what could be described as a long, baseball like, club in it's right hand going over its shoulder.
When I first turned my head to see what caught my eye while the wind rushed by, I saw it take three long and deliberate steps in a spot where the clearing met the trees. And what sent a chill down my spine and made me freeze for what seemed a moment of forever in that second was that it seemed like it turned its head and looked right at me and where I was sitting as it took its third step and reentered the forest. I just sat there for another 10 minutes feeling frozen in place going over what I just saw. Once I shook that frozen feeling, I got to my feet and went back to the cabin all of us were staying at as fast as I could. I only told one person about this after it happened and they just found it to be a nice and creepy story before everyone turned in for the night. And it still haunts me to this day when I think about it.”
