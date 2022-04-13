Tall Red-Eyed, Mantis-Head, Winged Cryptid Observed on Elk Grove Village, Illinois Roof

The following information was provided by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research member Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
Date: April 9, 2022
Time of Sighting: Approximately 2300
Location of Sighting: Elk Grove Village, Illinois
Description: Winged humanoid seen on top of garage by seven witnesses
Status of Case: Under Investigation – referred to Phantoms and Monsters Fortean Research Team
Sighting Report:
"We were at my niece’s birthday party and I joined some family members outside for a drink and to smoke a cigarette. We were standing behind the garage when my cousin got everyone’s attention and pointed toward the neighbors garage. There, on top of the garage, was what looked like a really thin man, except he was hunched over and had extremely long arms, freakishly long arms that he was propping himself up with. He stood there hunched over on his knuckles looking at us with these bright red glowing eyes that did not blink. He had a pair of large wings that seemed to come out from his back and were slowly moving. it looked like he was slowly moving them up and down while he stood there looking at us. We were about 50-60 feet away from this thing, but we could still see it from where we were standing. He shifted up and down, almost like he was examining us and trying to figure out who or what we were, as curious about us as we were of him. There were seven of us out there and all of us had a good view of this thing as it stood there on top of the next door neighbor’s garage.
My two younger female cousins were saying they were scared of this, calling it a 'demon.' Their dad, my uncle, kept telling them that they were going to be ok as long as they stayed by him and the group. It stood there looking at us for what seemed like 30 seconds before it started flapping its wings, and jumped off the garage and flew away. It looked extremely tall and thin, like it was all skin and bones and weighed less than I did. I’m petite, like half the size of my cousins and used to get teased about it growing up. But this creature looked like it was even thinner than I was. It looked like a tall version of those starving children that you see on the news every once in a while. It was greyish black, and had a head that looked like it was shaped kind of like a praying mantis, except it had glowing red eyes that never blinked, not even once. When it jumped off the garage roof, it made my cousins and even my uncle scream as it flew off and over the trees in the backyard of my grandmother’s house and it was gone. I know we had been drinking during the party but no one was drunk, not even tipsy and I know we all saw the same thing, which means unless we were all seeing things, this thing was really there.
When we went inside and told the others, my mother and grandmother both thought we were all joking, but when they saw that we were all scared and that we were all saying the same thing, they started to believe us. My grandmother and grandfather both said that it could have been La Lechuza and that we were lucky nothing happened to us. I’m not sure that what we saw was La Lechuza, but when I got home I did research and then sent my family members screen shots and links to the sightings."
NOTE: Manuel is tracking down the other witnesses and will provide updates to this sighting. Until we received better information on the address, I'm going to refrain from posting it on the interactive map. Below is the witness' sketch. Lon
