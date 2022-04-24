Tall, Panting 'Humanoid' Encounter Notably Impacts Experiencer's Life

A northern California teen encounters a tall, panting humanoid in his bedroom one night. The incident greatly impacted his life, as he started to experience UFOs, orbs, and other anomalous activity.
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"When I was 16, my family and I moved to a small town near Mt. Shasta, California. The house we moved into backed up to a canyon which was essentially the foothills of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest that encompass the area. At the time I had no idea as to the mythological lore with which the region imbued. It didn't take too long for me to recognize that there was a strange energy to the place. The strangely mysterious and appetizing ambiance was met with my insatiable curiosity of the unknown. Anyhow, on one ostensibly normal summer night, something strange happened. At that point in my life, I used to unjustifiably sleep with a TV and a fan on every night. Also, for a matter of setting the context, I always kept my door shut at night.
I awoke abruptly in the middle of the night to a pitch-black room and complete silence; the TV off and the fan powered down. My door was wide open. Everything was completely silent. I peered out my window which was adjacent to my bed and noticed that the lights were powered down in the entire area. There was apparently a regional power-outage. It was at this moment that the faintest bit of moonlight illuminated what appeared to be a 7-8 feet tall 'thing' standing in my doorway. I was immobilized by its baffling presence. Quickly, after recognizing the sheer strangeness of this fast sequence of events, I arose to my feet and approached this 'thing' to the best of my ability. As I got closer, I could see that this figure had a large head, an unusually thin neck, and no noticeable facial features; it was as though my operating system (that is my brain) couldn't calculate what it was that I was seeing.
The shape of this things head and its height, as well as lack of 'normal' facial features, was such that I couldn't reduce it to human description. It was in a category of its own. As I finally got about 2 feet from 'it,' it stretched its anomalously lengthy arms towards me. It began to sway, almost in a hypnotic manner. I vividly remember it panting heavily at me and moving its arms in jarring movements back and forth. Looking back on it, it reminds me of how a preying mantis makes hypnotic movements; something like that. The last thing I remember I was trying to yell out to one of my parents, but they couldn't hear me. The odd part of this is that both of my parents were light sleepers. It was as though my voice was muzzled somehow.
Anyhow, as I was trying to yell out, I was also trying to push through this thing to get out of my room, but to no avail. At last I broke through what can only be described as resistance, andthe figure vanished and I fell through the doorway. My mother rushed down the hall and asked me what had happened. I was speechless, dumbfounded, and was unable to sleep for a couple days.
Not too long after that night, the level of high strangeness in my life began to accelerate rather quickly. Within the following decade I had experienced dozens, if not hundreds of UFO sightings, orb encounters, strange experiences in the woods with perhaps fae-like elements and other seemingly invisible entities. I also began having fairly regular prophetic-like dreams. For whatever reason, it feels as though the experience with that humanoid in my doorway marked the start of a series of strange events that have followed me well into adulthood; almost as though it had an impact on my capacity to perceive certain things. My frequency/resonance was altered that night.
Has anyone seen something like the figure I've described? I wish I could remember it more clearly. Its head was sort of like a rounded, elongated triangle, similar to the E.T. depiction, if I'm being honest. I can't recall any facial features; either because it was too dark or I simply couldn't wrap my head around what it was I was seeing. I'm not sure. The panting, though, sticks out to me the most." W
