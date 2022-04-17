Sasquatch Terrifies Firefighter Along Southern Oregon Ridge

A firefighter is in southern Oregon with his crew, stationed on a ridge, ready to combat the approaching blaze. He then hears sticks breaking, and eventually identifies the silhouette of a Sasquatch near him.
I recently came across the following account:
"A couple years ago, I spent the summer fighting wildfires in southern Oregon. My crew was on a particularly large fire and an unfortunate series of events landed us on night shift. On one of those nights we were posted up near the top of a ridge as the fire was burning slowly up towards us from a valley below.
The fire was a good 1/2 mile away, so there wasn't much for us to do besides wait. We broke into groups of two and spread out over a large stretch of road and hunkered down for the night. My partner got bored of sitting around, so he decided to hike over and check in on the groups on either side of us.
The next thing I remember is waking up in a start. It was dead quiet and the air was incredibly still. Some thick smoke had settled in around us and was messing with the bright moonlight. Its hard to describe, the light was bouncing around the smoke so it appeared relatively bright. But it was smoke, so you still can't see more than 10-20 feet in front of you.
Anyways, I woke up in this dead silent, still, eerie night. I immediately knew something was wrong but I couldn't quite place it. I tried, but I couldn't get myself to relax. I was looking around, trying to peer through the smoke at anything that could have woken me up. About 30 seconds after waking up I heard a stick snapping nearby. Instant sphincter clencher. I sat straight up, switched on my headlamp to try and look around. Of course, the headlamp didn't do much to illuminate anything besides smoke. After a couple of minutes of frantically looking around and not seeing or hearing anything, I started to relax a bit and switched off my headlamp and leaned back.
At this point, I was starting to think that the setting was too perfect for my crew to not be messing with me. Besides, animals don't like smoke, so they usually aren't around fires. About to start laughing at myself for being so jumpy over nothing and yell that they weren't going to scare me this time.
Just then, I heard another crack. A lot closer this time, about twenty feet away. I instantly knew this wasn't anyone in my crew. It was too silent that night for anyone to be able to sneak up on me like that, especially as freaked out as I was a couple minutes ago trying to find the source of the initial stick breaking.
I jumped right up, tool in hand and looked in the direction of the snap. Then I saw it, about twenty feet away, a silhouette. Easily distinguishable from the trees. There were no branches on this silhouette. Not too mention, it wasn't there in my previous scans.
What I did see though was a definite head sitting on top of a neck on top of broad shoulders standing about 7.5 feet tall. But it also had eyes. Big eyes that were glinting a bit from the moonlight. Needless to say I turned and hightailed it back to the road and then down the road until I found some other people from my crew.
I talked to the people who were around me and none of them saw or heard anything the rest of the night or any other night we were on top of that ridge. But I know what I saw and it wasn't human and it absolutely scared me. Was it a Sasquatch? I believe so!" B
