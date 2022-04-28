Respected Senior Geologist Recalls Bigfoot Encounter in Book Cliffs, Utah

A well-respected senior geologist comes forwards with a Bigfoot encounter and white orbs account that he and his father experienced while researching in the Book Cliffs in Utah.
I recently received the following account:
"I took a good friend/colleague to lunch a couple weeks ago. A few minutes into our conversation, I began telling him about a project that I had been managing in a remote area of central/eastern Utah called the Book Cliffs. This is a large geographical region with almost no full-time human inhabitants. The area is mostly a semi-arid to arid plateau crisscrossed by deep canyons, but, there are also some moderately tall mountains (8,000 to 9,000 feet high) covered by fairly expansive pinion pine, spruce, and even aspen forests.
My friend is one of the most respected and senior geologists in the state of Utah. He's a very disciplined scientist and researcher, and an incredibly logical thinker. He's an amazing guy, but, there isn't a single particle of superstition or irrationality in his body. You might imagine my surprise, then, when instead of asking me about the details of the project he asks:
"Have you seen anything strange out there, yet?"
I asked him what he meant by "strange", and expected him to say something like "gem bearing pegmatites" or "fully articulated Elasmosaurus remains." Instead, he said, "Like bigfoot, or UFO's."
I laughed out loud. I was positive he was joking. This guy is famous in the local geology community for his totally dry sense of humor. I was sure he was yanking my chain. I expected him to eventually crack a smile, but, he didn’t. He just sat there stone-faced. Then, after a few moments of what appeared to be serious hesitation, he began telling me a story that I would have known was complete fiction had it been told by just about any other person I have ever known.
His story took place when he was 16 years old. His father, a prominent local geologist, had won a small contract to map and explore a fairly large tract of wilderness within the Book Cliffs area.
Naturally, my friend was conscripted as free (or nearly free) labor to help his father and his uncle complete the project over the course of what they assumed would be an entire summer. As the youngest, fittest member of the troop, my friend was often told to hike up and down ridges, into and out of deep boxed canyons, and over and around mountains, all with a large surveyors stick in one hand, and a heavy 1960's vintage arm surplus walkie-talkie in the other so that his grandfather and uncle could record elevations at key points in the topography. He often found himself bushwhacking through thick juniper, pinion pine and aspen forests, several miles off of any trail, hundreds of yards away from his father and uncle. He said he felt like someone or something was around nearly all the time, but just out of site.
A few days into the job, my friend and his little group returned to their camp at the end of the day to find it had been totally ransacked. They all assumed it had been done by bears, tidied up, and thought very little more about it.
The next day, my friend was told to bushwhack to the bottom of a deep, wooded ravine while his father and uncle remained at the top. He stood in an opening in the base of the ravine, holding his surveyors stick for a measurement when he heard something big making its way through the timber somewhere downhill from him.
He looked a couple hundred yards down the ravine and saw what looked at that distance like, “a big bearded man wearing brown buckskin trousers and a buckskin shirt - the kind with long leather strings hanging from the arms and legs,” making his way through the trees away from him. He watched the man for a moment, but had to take his eyes off him or a few minutes in order to concentrate on his job. When he had a moment to look towards the man again, he had disappeared.
When he got to the top of the ravine again, my friend asked his dad and uncle if they had seen the man. They hadn’t, but they claimed to have heard something move through the timber and brush near the bottom of the ravine as my friend began hiking. Of course, both of the older men seemed totally unconcerned. My friend, however, was totally creeped out by the idea of some weird dude wandering around a place as remote as the Book Cliffs on foot, and dressed from head to toe in buckskin.
They went back to their camp that night and were awoken by howling and sticks being thrown at their tent. They fired a few shots into the air and whatever it was stopped and appeared to flee on foot.
A couple weeks went by without incident. Then, one morning my friend found himself hiking up the side of a mountain, in a fairly dense pine stand. As he approached the summit, he heard something crash through trees in front of him. He assumed it was probably a deer or an elk, so he kept going without caution. As he broke out of the stand, he saw a large man moving quickly up the side of the mountain about a hundred yards ahead of him.
At first glance he thought it was the same man that he had seen wearing brown buckskin. At that closer range, though, he could see that it wasn’t buckskin with strings hanging from its arms and legs. It was long, brown hair. He said he couldn’t believe his eyes, and that he might not to this day had his father’s voice not crackled over the old walkie-talkie, telling him to head back the way he had come, that they had seen it too. Needless to say, he didn't need to be asked twice.
They were there in the Book Cliffs for another couple months but never saw the man/creature again. He's been back to the area countless times hoping in vain to spot whatever it was again.
He said that in addition to his Bigfoot sightings, they also saw strange white orbs at night. He said that they would float up and down the high ridges for hours at a time, but none of them ever came closer than a few hundred yards. He says he has seen this several times since.
In any event, I thought it was very strange to hear such an unbelievable story from such an incredibly believable character." CM
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
BIGFOOT ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION - Researchers / Investigators - Phantoms & Monsters Radio
Join us for a Bigfoot Roundtable Discussion on Phantoms & Monsters Radio. Together with Lon, our guests will include researchers & investigators Shane Corson, Carter Buschardt, & Ryan Cavalline.
Shane Corson was born in Scotland, and moved to San Diego, CA when he was a teenager. Shane has always been an avid outdoorsman, adventurer at heart, and interested in discovering new things. Shane loves tracking, hiking, fishing, and testing his survivalist skills. In 1997, he started doing field research on the subject of Bigfoot and spoke with eyewitnesses who had possible encounters, primarily in the San Bernardino Mountains, Yosemite, and Northern California. Shane moved to Oregon in 2008 and continued his research in the Pacific Northwest. In 2011, his research became all too real to him when he had his own Bigfoot encounter. Shane’s passion and methodology, along with his ambitions of furthering the research of Bigfoot, eventually led him to becoming a proud member of the Olympic Project.
Carter Buschardt has been an investigator with BFRO for the last 13 years. Originally from Texas and currently lives in Missouri. He has had nearly 100 reports published to the BFRO web site and has interviewed nearly 400 witnesses and counting. He is an experienced outdoorsman and trained as an investigator for MUFON. He studied herpetology in college. Longtime special interest in Sasquatch long term habituation sites, burial research, infrasound, language and stick structures. He is a true, boots on the ground researcher / investigator and not a desktop warrior. He has met and visited the properties of nearly half of the witnesses whose reports have been published. He monitors and visits several properties with ongoing habituation activity to this day Carter's books are titled 'Sasquatch: Evidence of an Enigma 1 & 2.' He is a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team.
Ryan Cavalline is an award winning independent filmmaker from the foot hills of Pennsylvania. Ryan has been shooting independent films for over twenty years. He has been involved in all ends of filmmaking by producing, directing, writing, and editing. Along with filmmaking, Ryan also has years of experience as a Treasure Hunter, Ghost Investigator, Bigfoot Researcher, and History Buff. In 2018 Ryan started Legend Hunters Films to promote true research of forgotten folklore and legends through, out the country. Along with the Legend Hunters Films, Ryan is an active speaker at UFO/Bigfoot and Film Conventions. www.legendhuntersfilms.com Ryan is known for several films, including Mountain Devil (2017) and Mountain Devil 2: The Search for Jan Klement (2020). He is a member of the Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team.
Join us this Friday, April 29th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved