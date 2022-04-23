Possible Bigfoot Activity Captured on Trail Cam in Washington Cascades (Video & Images)

A Washington resident forwarded a trail camera video and screen captures of an unknown creature. I believe that it is a Bigfoot, but the witness was interested in other opinions.
"Hello, Lon.
My wife and I live in a remote off-grid home in the eastern Cascade foothills of Washington State. The nearest neighbors live several miles away and there is no one else in our near vicinity.
Our property is 20 acres and is partly forested, a mixture of Douglas Fir and Quaking Aspen being the predominant species. The remainder is sagebrush and grassland. The surrounding parcels are also mostly forested.
There is a fair-sized pond in a heavily wooded part of the property about 200 yards from the house. Many species of wildlife visit this pond and I maintain a trail camera there year-round to record their comings and goings. The camera is set to record 20-second video clips.
On the evening of August 2, 2021 this camera recorded a video clip of some creature that I cannot identify. The camera is strapped to an Aspen trunk with the lens about 5-1/2 feet off the ground. The ground slopes rather steeply away from the camera towards the pond.
Whatever this creature is, it appears taller than the camera lens is high, slender, and very rapid in its movements. Only the general shape of the creature is visible in the video as it is so close to the camera that all surface details are completely overexposed.
Because the video files are too large to send as attachments, I am sending a link to an online folder containing them.
The original video recording mainly shows how fast the creature moves. The other recording consists of the sections containing the creature's image and are slowed down by a factor of 10. In this slow-speed version it is much easier to see the shape and outline of the creature as well as its movements. Lastly, I've attached five frames extracted from the video.
Regarding these five frames, my interpretations of them are as follows:
The creatures shoulder:
What I am interested in knowing is if anyone else has recorded or reported seeing something similar to this and/or if it is known what this might be?
You have my permission to publish this report and the accompanying imagery if you choose to do so." THP
