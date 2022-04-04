PHOTO: Amazing Partial Body 'Apparition' Observed in Thompson, Manitoba

A Manitoba woman is outside of her residence in Thompson, when she observed a partial-bodied apparition walking beyond the fence surrounding her yard. She captures a photograph.
An associate forwarded this photo and description to me in the early morning of 4/4/2022 in Thompson, Manitoba:
"I went for a smoke in my yard alone. I took this picture to send out to a friend and I heard a dog bark like crazy down the street after I snapped the pic. I zoomed in and seen this figure. No one was even there at the time. WTF? I took this about 10 minutes ago"
Source: Ghost Stories From the Rez, Rose Keller. Permission granted to post.
