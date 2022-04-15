'Hollow Man' Appears on Google Maps in NYC (PHOTOS)

Google Maps users have spotted unexplained images of what appears to be a headless man with no limbs wearing a hazmat suit, in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. What is this?
The images were spotted in Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. One of the pictures shows a hazmat suit standing in the middle of a road, with no apparent body inside it. Other images show the hazmat suit dancing and playing tricks around the area.
The pictures were clicked in May 2021 but were spotted only recently.
There is no explanation about how this was done considering it's outside a very secure United States Navy-owned area.
Some people have nicknamed the figure as the COVID edition of the classic character 'Hollow Man.'
NOTE: A researcher told me, "I did a check of Google Earth from the YouTube video and apparently that image appeared on Google Earth on December 14, 2015. People are just noticing it now. Super weird image." Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
AMY MAJOR - Psychic Medium, Channeler, Healer, Spirit Rescuer & Author - Phantoms & Monsters Radio
Rev Amy Major, B. Msc is an Ordained Metaphysical Minister, Metaphysical Practioner, and Published Author. Her unique gifts include Rescue Mediumship, Healing, Attachment Removal, Spiritual Counseling, and Intuitive Guidance. A successful Rescue Medium and healer in the New England area for 22 years, she has both studied and worked at the New Millennium Psychic Center in Derry, NH and was also the lead medium in the Psychic Ghostbusters Team, conducting many spirit investigations and spirit rescues. Always interested in her development, Amy has studied under some of the best mediums in the area as well as specialized schools focusing on psychic and mediumship abilities. She is considered one of the best up and coming mediums in the New England area.
A strong proponent of education, Amy instructs classes in intuitive development, mediumship and rescue mediumship throughout New England and through online resources available throughout the world. Amy's main focus in in energy healing, attachment removal, rescue mediumship and home clearing.
Amy is a spiritualist and active member of the Church of Spiritual Life in Derry, NH for over 16 years. Her first book, "Toward the Light", (Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts) has gained popularity throughout the spiritual and paranormal communities. Amy's book gained attention from CBS, where she consulted on a pilot television show about Rescue Mediumship.
Amy is also a regular guest on several well-known international spiritual and paranormal radio and television shows. She has made appearances on programs including Late Night City with Pete Price Ghost Chronicles, ZTALKRADIO "The Buzz", Matrix of Perception, Bridge Between Two Worlds" Radio Show, Jim Harold Radio show. WarrenXchange Radio, Spirit Talk with Chris Fleming, Coast to Coast AM, Crystal Visions, Stirring the Cauldron on the Para X Radio Network, Strange Secret Universe Blog Talk, Psychic Tapestry, Intuitive Life Network Radio Show, The Janet Love Blog Talk Radio Show, Norm and Friends, and many more!
Amy's website can be found at www.AmyMajor.com
Join us this Friday, April 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved