'Haunted Door' Reeks Havoc in Illinois Family Home

An Illinois husband and wife purchase an antique barn door for their home. Soon after installation, the door started rattling and slamming. The haunted door reeked havoc until it was removed and burned.
The following account was forwarded to me by friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"I lived in a haunted house. It was terrifying and it was all because of a door.
My wife likes to decorate the house. She is constantly changing things from season to season and I'm obligated to help. In addition to decorating the house, she loves antiques. Well, to make things short, she got it in her head that our front door wasn’t good enough anymore and she wanted to replace it with an old wooden door. So, for the next 6 months, we went garage sales, estate sales, antique shops and flea markets looking for a door that would work on our home.
One day, there was an estate sale at an old farmhouse in the country. This old house was located about 27 miles from our home in Illinois. While there, we looked around and the person running the sale told us not to forget to check out the items in the barn. Everything in there was for sale too. So we did, just that. In the barn is where my wife saw 'the door.' It was old and heavy, probably built in the early 20th century, maybe even late 19th. My wife said it was perfect and that she had to have it. So I went and asked how much for the old door and the guy said that I could have it for $45. I was happy because I didn’t know how much this project was going to cost me and my wife was happy because she just loved the door. So we paid the man, loaded it up and took it home. I put the thing in the garage and started working on it the next day. I sanded the door, stained it, replaced the hardware, and used it to replace the front door on our house. I have to admit, my wife was right. This door made the whole place look better. I too loved this door. It just gave me a good feeling.
The door gave the whole place a feeling of peace and tranquility. It didn't last. It started with a rattling of the doorknob. At first it was very subtle and always seemed to occur as we were falling asleep. I would wake thinking I heard something and then sit quietly in the dark listening. Listening. It was unnerving. I thought that someone was trying to break into our home. I would get up out of bed and check the front door and everything was locked uptight. I would check the security cameras on the front porch and no one was there. I would go back to bed and I could hear it again. The rattling of the doorknob would start up. My wife could hear it too. This went on probably 6 or 7 times.
Then the slamming began. I would be in a deep sleep when the door would open by itself and slam shut. This would wake us both up in the middle of the night. Scary to say the least. Now the door was not just shut, but locked too when we went to bed. Somehow, it would unlock itself, then open itself up and then slam shut. What in the world could cause this to happen? The wind? We even watched it on our surveillance cameras and we could see the whole thing happen with no one there in the video footage.
This happened repeatedly throughout the night for almost a week. I could barely keep my eyes open at work and my co-workers expressed concern for my ragged appearance. I couldn’t tell them anything. It would sound too insane.
I tried everything to stop the door from slamming; stops, locks, and furniture. Nothing worked. I tried to remove the door on several occasions, but I would stop myself thinking I was being foolish. After a week of sleep deprivation, I decided to use my phone to see if I could capture what was making the door slam while I slept. What I saw made every hair on my body stand on end.
At around 1 am, the door clicked open and began to swing wildly and change directions just before slamming shut or hitting the wall. This continued for about 15 minutes and then suddenly stopped with the door softly clicking closed. All was still. I couldn’t take it any longer and my wife agreed that something was very wrong with this door.
The next day I removed the front door took to the back yard and burned it. I replaced the front door with another ornate door that we purchased brand new at Home Depot and haven’t had a single problem since. To this day I don’t know what we experienced. Was that door haunted? Is that even possible? Is that why it was sitting there alone in that old barn and not on the old farm house? I don’t know. I told my wife to stop antiquing and bringing God knows what into our home. She agreed and we’ve never had anything strange happen again." Joe
NOTE: I love antiques, but dutifully 'clear' anything that I suspect has an energy attachment before I bring it into my home. I've learned my lesson as well. Lon
