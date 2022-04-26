'Flying Humanoid' Recently Recorded in Tokyo, Japan (VIDEO & IMAGES)

On April 13, 2022, in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, a 'winged humanoid' was observed and recorded next to Tokyo Tower. What are your thoughts? Video & screenshots posted.
I found a human android above Tokyo Tower in Japan
Statement from the video:
"Hello! My name is Sebastian. I'm from Poland. I have lived in Tokyo, Japan for 20 years and have been studying UFO, GHOST and Cryptic. I have a few friends around me who will be uploading videos to this channel.
First of all, I will upload a UFO video taken in Asakusa, Tokyo on January 3, 2022 to this channel."
Later, Scott C. Waring wrote the following:
Date of sighting: April 13, 2022
Location of sighting: Tokyo, Japan
A huge human figure was seen near the Tokyo Tower in Japan this week. The dark figure is flying and has no visible jet pack or wings. The person is also not normal size, they are nearly 3 meters tall. If this is a stunt by someone, its one that I have never seen or heard of before. This looks real, it looks like a giant alien figure checking out the city from the best view location ever. The video itself was posted by a Tokyo UFO researcher named Paranormal Research. It is possible that an alien who had god-like powers was flying around, but we would need more videos of the event to confirm it, since this area is popular with locals and tourists armed with cameras. If this is real, then its one of the most frightening videos I have ever seen. A species 3 meters tall that can fly could easily take over the planet with little effort.
Scott C. Waring - Taiwan
NOTE: I'm skeptical of Scott Waring's past and present assessments, but I have included it here in order to offer opinions. I don't know the full details of this flying anomaly, be it a promotional filming, stunt or actually a flying being. But I decided to make it available for the readers. Lon
