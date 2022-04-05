Eyewitness: Cylinder-Shaped UFOs Rendezvous & Transfers Occupants Over Northeast Texas

I received the following email in 2011 that refers to a remarkable encounter experienced by a very reliable witness. Namely, cylinder-shaped UFOs rendezvous and transferred occupants.
Lon,
"I want to share something strange and unusual that happened on this Easter Sunday night April 24th.
I had been to a Church's Easter Service night Cantata in Texas. I was driving to get back home on a desolate Farm to Market Road as their was not much traffic on it day or night.
The night was very clear and stars were bright and beautiful. I saw in the east as I was driving east a very bright star or at least, that is what I first perceived, but then I noticed that this star or object was moving, so I in turn, pulled my vehicle off on the side of the road to get a better view. It kept approaching and getting larger as it came forward and finally to a complete stop. I got out of my vehicle to get a better look.
I realized, that this was not a star and it was rather a huge object, sort of like a silver cylinder and it had red, orange, green and white lights on top of it. I thought this was strange, by this object coming to a complete standstill and I could not hear any noise.
I just for a second glanced to my left, which was North and I saw this other bright star, again that is what I again perceived coming from the North and as it came closer, it had the same color lights on it.
Well it approached the other standstill object it came to a standstill also. I was amazed and I happened to look at my watch and it was 10:15 PM.
The two objects remained stationary and the only thing that was active were the rotating lights on both objects. After about 10 minutes, the object that came from the north extended a wide red laser or something similar to the other object and that went on for about 15 minutes...they seemed to be a distance between the objects when this wide red laser went to the other object and it reminded me of someone or something rolling out a red carpet. At times, I saw what looked like little black dots within this red whatever.
After about 15 minutes, this red carpet started retracting back in to the north object. When that happened, this object from the east after close to 5 minutes, started moving sideways to the south, then moved upward and then shot to the south at a high rate of speed and finally disappeared.
The other northern object, after the other object had disappeared going south, it started to lift high and then it shot off at a high rate of speed back to the north, whence it came from and disappeared.
I don't know what I saw that night, but I will never forget it, I have not spoke to anyone about what I saw.
So I figured they were making a transfer of something or maybe not, but I have thought about this red carpet scenario several times since as well as what these two objects were, that came together side by side and became stationary and after the red carpet whatever, both objects left at a very high rate of speed and disappeared. Very strange indeed. But anyway, this is what I saw on Easter Sunday night. I eventually made it home, but my thoughts of these two objects, were on my mind and for days to come, I still think about them from time to time.
Thank you for taking the time to read whatever encounter, I had with two unknown objects.
P.S. I do not do drugs or drink!"
Tommy D.
NOTE: The witness is fairly well-known so I'm going to hold off posting the identity for now. If I get a confirmation of the location and any other information, I will update here. Lon
UPDATE: After the inquiry, I received the following from the witness:
Lon,
"I apologize for not getting back with you before now. The incident occurred in Northeast Texas between Paris, Texas and Hugo, Oklahoma on FM Road 195 where the Church was located.
I stated in my earlier email to you, that the objects, looked cylindrical, because of the multi-colored lights that were flashing were on top and the length of them on the objects showed that they were on a cylindrical object, not a circular one. Again, there was no sound and when they left, it was at a high rate of speed and just vanished. The rolling out of the "Red Carpet" scenario, was really strange as it was a bright red in color and what looked like black dots of some kind and those were not visible at first, but I suppose 2 minutes into what I call a "transfer" then they appeared on the "red carpet" and they looked like they were moving on the "red carpet".
That's about all I can say about whatever I saw that night, but I do think altogether, it was very strange indeed."
Tommy D.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
