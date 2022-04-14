Extraterrestrial Intervention: Ukraine's Newest Allies vs. Russia?

In early March 2022, there were claims of a long cylindrical UFOs or unknown craft hovering over Kyiv, Ukraine. Some Ukrainian troops stated Russian tanks were fired upon.
It was also claimed that one particular craft had quickly maneuvered up at an angle and then across the Ukrainian city, and then repeating the process again.
Similar claims were made during the Fukushima, Japan nuclear reactor leak, when a news video taken accidentally caught a white long tic tac-shaped UFO flying low and slow over the reactor. Could there be a connection between the two incidents?
Subsequently, some Ukrainian soldiers have claimed that they were saved by a UFO. The report states that a UFO is said to have saved Ukrainian troops from Russian tanks in a miracle lightning attack.
During an episode of "The Global Lane" on CBN News, CBN Ukraine Director Kostyantine Lytvynenko said that he believes his fellow countrymen are experiencing some divine intervention amid the ongoing war with Russia. Lytvynenko explained that one of his countrymen called up his father from the frontline, and that the son was terrified as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces approached. The father prayed for help with members of his church, and the help eventually came from out of this world.
Lytvynenko said: "He was saying that his son was part of the military.
"In the dark night they were holding their positions and discovered that a lot of Russian Federation tanks and machines were coming at them.
"He picks up his phone and calls his father, he said: 'Dad, you have to pray right now - we're in a situation.'
"His father rings other members of the church and they start praying."
Sometime later the son allegedly rang his father again.
"He says: 'Some miracle has happened, it looked like some spaceship, there was an attack from some spaceship.'
"There was some kind of lightning shooting from the sky, and sparks were spreading everywhere. Then in the morning, they discovered the whole machinery was destroyed.
"All those soldiers thought maybe it had been done by some weapon we didn't know about, or that it was just God's intervention."
Lytvynenko revealed that this mystery attack isn't the only example of God answering Ukrainian prayers and acting against Russian forces. He went on to describe how a friend was praying for Russians to turn on themselves, only for that to happen.
NOTE: Is it possible that otherworldly beings have chosen to assist the Ukrainians against the Russians? Your thoughts. Lon
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
AMY MAJOR - Psychic Medium, Channeler, Healer, Spirit Rescuer & Author - Phantoms & Monsters Radio
Rev Amy Major, B. Msc is an Ordained Metaphysical Minister, Metaphysical Practioner, and Published Author. Her unique gifts include Rescue Mediumship, Healing, Attachment Removal, Spiritual Counseling, and Intuitive Guidance. A successful Rescue Medium and healer in the New England area for 22 years, she has both studied and worked at the New Millennium Psychic Center in Derry, NH and was also the lead medium in the Psychic Ghostbusters Team, conducting many spirit investigations and spirit rescues. Always interested in her development, Amy has studied under some of the best mediums in the area as well as specialized schools focusing on psychic and mediumship abilities. She is considered one of the best up and coming mediums in the New England area.
A strong proponent of education, Amy instructs classes in intuitive development, mediumship and rescue mediumship throughout New England and through online resources available throughout the world. Amy's main focus in in energy healing, attachment removal, rescue mediumship and home clearing.
Amy is a spiritualist and active member of the Church of Spiritual Life in Derry, NH for over 16 years. Her first book, "Toward the Light", (Rescuing Spirits, Trapped Souls, and Earthbound Ghosts) has gained popularity throughout the spiritual and paranormal communities. Amy's book gained attention from CBS, where she consulted on a pilot television show about Rescue Mediumship.
Amy is also a regular guest on several well-known international spiritual and paranormal radio and television shows. She has made appearances on programs including Late Night City with Pete Price Ghost Chronicles, ZTALKRADIO "The Buzz", Matrix of Perception, Bridge Between Two Worlds" Radio Show, Jim Harold Radio show. WarrenXchange Radio, Spirit Talk with Chris Fleming, Coast to Coast AM, Crystal Visions, Stirring the Cauldron on the Para X Radio Network, Strange Secret Universe Blog Talk, Psychic Tapestry, Intuitive Life Network Radio Show, The Janet Love Blog Talk Radio Show, Norm and Friends, and many more!
Amy's website can be found at www.AmyMajor.com
Join us this Friday, April 15th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved