'Dogman' Easily Leaps Over Hood of Moving Car in Essex, Maryland

Witnesses were travelling in the Baltimore, Maryland suburb of Essex at night when a very large cryptid canine suddenly exit the woods and easily leaped over the hood of the moving vehicle.
"In 1981, the witness (anonymous), then 24, was living in Baltimore, Maryland, in the community known as northeast suburban community of Essex. It was between 1:00 and 2:00 AM, and they were driving their Dodge Charger, on a ramp leaving Route 702, which took them west onto Eastern Avenue where there was a small section of woods on the right side of the ramp.
On the backside of those woods, there was (and still is) a shopping center. “I was about 30 yards down the ramp when this creature burst out of the tree line on my right,” the witness recalled. Thinking it was a dog, and fearing they would run over it, the witness slammed on their brakes. “As I was skidding, the creature was in a dead run forward, jumped and went over the hood and cleared it by at least a foot.” It landed on the shoulder to their left and disappeared in the tall grass. “As it was sailing over my hood, I was looking at the whole left side of it. I thought it was coming through the windshield. This thing was huge. It looked as long as my car was wide. It was a real dark black.” The witness noticed tufts of hair sticking up from the tops of each of its ears. “The thing was smiling! I saw a whole lot of teeth and a really long fang. I didn't notice if it had hands or paws or what the back-legs were like. I couldn’t take my eyes off its face and that smile, it was haunting. I had a shiver go up my spine and the thought at that exact moment was that I was looking at pure evil.”
The witness noted that it wasn’t a regular dog. In the years following the sighting, they'd seen pictures of the Dogman cryptid and what they saw matches those images."
Transcribed Source: Cryptids Canada Podcast, “EPISODE197 Dogman jumped over my car” 19 Apr 2021
NOTE: I am very familiar with the area. Timothy Renner and myself have received reports and have investigated cryptid canine sightings and encounters throughout central & eastern Maryland, as well as south central Pennsylvania. Maryland is an undiscovered source for cryptids, to be honest. I had my personal Bigfoot encounter in May 1981 in central Maryland, 15 miles east of Baltimore. (Sykesville).
Baltimore, Harford, & Anne Arundel Counties (west of the Susquehanna River & Chesapeake Bay) have been the more active areas for cryptids (Bigfoot, winged humanoids & canines) in Maryland. Lon
