'Werewolf' Encounter & Other Anomalies Probed by Pentagon

According to a new report, an Oregon man said his health deteriorated after a glowing blue orb passed through his body. A California family reported strange lights and a gray figure with thin legs in their orchard. A werewolf-like creature allegedly prowled around a neighborhood in suburban Virginia. These supposed incidents were probed as part of a secret Pentagon program investigating UFOs.
Because of these and other reports, Congress eventually passing legislation in December 2021 ordering the Pentagon to spend the next four years investigating unidentified flying objects. The UFO phenomenon and military investigations have now gone mainstream.
"People say, 'Well, we're only going to look at the nuts-and-bolts machines.' Well, you better come up with a lot of physics. It's far more advanced than we're capable of now," said James Lacatski, a retired DIA intelligence officer who set up the UFO program over a decade ago. "And then there's others who say, 'Well, they're nothing more than ghosts. Part of the paranormal world.'
Lacatski started research on missiles and directed energy weapons in the early 2000s. He originally started the research out of concern that UFOs could pose a national security threat.
"You know what was on the internet at the time, it just sounded like advanced technology to me," Lacatski said. "I said, 'I'm interested. We need to do something about this if it's true.' And I spoke to my management, and it started from there."
Lacatski's later work unearthed the case of Navy fighter pilots with the USS Nimitz strike group who saw a mysterious flying "Tic Tac"-shaped object zip away while training in the Pacific. The incident and witness testimony became key evidence after it was leaked in 2017, used by former Pentagon and CIA officials to prod the government into taking UFOs seriously.
Their effort pushed the UFO issue in crucial ways that eventually convinced lawmakers something needed to be done. The CIA's 'Stars Inc.' group exposed and publicize the three Navy videos in 2017 that helped drive the response in Washington.
In a stranger reported incident, the wife and two teen children of the sailor who investigated the Nimitz incident claimed to have seen a wolf-like creature that walked on two hind legs staring into their Virginia home on at least two occasions.
The entire article can be found at How Believers in the Paranormal Birthed the Pentagon’s New Hunt for UFOs
