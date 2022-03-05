Unknown Humanoids Injure Witnesses Near Deming, New Mexico

In a late June or July 1972, in Deming, New Mexico, Mrs. Hilda McAfee and her mother, driving in the direction of Las Cruces where, about 23 miles east of Deming, was surprised to see a blinding ray of light.
Amid the strong light, she observed two figures of average height, wearing pale blue overalls. The costume was very large, with wide belts, gloves, and dark boots. On their heads was a case with the dark visor.
The humanoids were not concerned by the presence of women.
They were "repairing" or "working" under a artifact that emitted a blue light, while talking to each other.
They seemed rigid in their movements. Patti Morris, a researcher, said the women believed they had hit the artifact with their vehicle as it was in the middle road. They also speculate that the "light" of the device was used to avoid an accident.
The two women had burning, sharp pains in the chest and arms after the encounter on the road.
Interestingly, the husband of Mrs. McAfee, Mike Rogers, is the brother of one of the witnesses of the famous Travis Walton case.
-----
During the course of his investigation of the Walton case, Field Investigator Raymond Jordan obtained a lead on a possible occupant report in Deming, New Mexico, dating back to 1972. The case was turned over to Field Investigator Patti Morris, who submits the following report and accompanying sketch which was done to the specification of the witnesses:
On a clear but dark summer evening in June or July 1972 (exact day and month uncertain), Mrs. Hilda McAfee and her elderly mother were on their way home by car from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Deming. Interstate 10 was relatively devoid of traffic as they clipped along at about 65 miles per hour, heading west. At about 23 miles east of Deming the evening was disrupted by a beam of blue light which shone down on them from what seemed to be a short distance straight ahead, and emanating from the same lane in which they were driving. The light was huge and blinding and Mrs. McAfee prepared to swerve around an object on the ground just ahead.
As she pulled around the object, the two women were within viewing distance of two men bathed in the brilliant blue light, but only gathered a quick view of them. They appeared to be of average height and rather stocky. They were clad in pale, blue, bulky quilted coveralls. Mrs. McAfee's mother noted that they were wearing wide belts which matched the coveralls, gloves, with no insignias in evidence. Mrs. McAfee said they were wearing dark boots which reached the mid-calf. Both agreed that the "men" were identically dressed and wore helmets similar in appearance to those worn by motorcyclists, including a visor (dark) which concealed the facial features.
The figures appeared "rigid" and not aware of, or if so, unconcerned about, the presence of the two women. One had his back turned to the women and seemed to be working on something connected with the object located above them, while the other was turned sideways, facing him, and appeared to be talking to his companion. Both were standing flat on the pavement, either beside or underneath the presumed object and the blue light which shone down on them from a point somewhere above. At the same time the beam of light which had been focused on the two women was still glaring at them, and followed the car as it drove around the men and object.
Also noted were black rods estimated to be four or five inches wide located near the "men", but no details were noted. The entire object was described as being obscure and no sound was heard. The only lights visible were the light from above and the spotlight and the object was vaguely discerned as about the size of a truck and sitting high off the ground. Mrs. McAfee said she wasn't certain but that they may have passed partially under the object in their attempt to avoid hitting it.
After they passed the men and the object, the women looked back but all was dark and no trace was seen of the tableau. They later speculated that whatever it was, had used the light to prevent a collision and turned it off after the women had passed it. Mrs. Morris concurred on this point.
An odd aspect of this case is the aftermath. Both women suffered a burning, aching pain in their chests and arms after the encounter, and "even their bones" seemed to hurt. Both ladies thought the pain was caused by the light which was so brilliant it lit up the floorboards of the car and was much brighter than daylight. Neither of the women had ever had a UFO experience before and were totally unaware of them.
Field Investigator Morris was very impressed with the sincerity of the two women who were eager to tell of their experience. Mrs. McAfee is landlady to Mr. "Chaney" Rogers, who is a brother of Mike Rogers, one of the six witnesses to the Travis Walton incident. It was because of the Walton incident that Mrs. McAfee and her mother decided to divulge their experience. Mrs. McAfee decided no one would laugh at them now.
Other information about the site of the McAfee incident: Terrain: flat desert land. Population: sparsely settled. Weather: Clear, warm. Air Traffic: non noticed. Overall time of sighting: five minutes. Noise/odor: none. - Patti Morris, APRO Bulletin, Vol. 24 No. 6 (Dec 1975)
NOTE: Deming, New Mexico had another humanoid encounter on April 12, 1992 as described below:
Near Deming, New Mexico - April 12, 1992 - 2320
The witness was driving on US 180 along the desert and was listening to his CB radio when the radio suddenly went silent and he vaguely noticed a patch of white light shining on a rise over the left side of the road. He then heard a voice in his head telling him to "watch out for the smoke." Thinking it had been the CB radio he replied but there was no answer. Suddenly what looked like a huge luminous cloud of smoke began stretching across the highway ahead, it formed a solid curtain across the road. The witness drove into the grayish-white vapor for an hour. He stopped his vehicle and walked across the road and into a ditch but was still unable to see anything. He suddenly went into a state of paralysis and sensed the approach of two persons. Each person got on either side of the witness and placed a firm grip on his forearms. The beings had long bony fingers. He was then led to a shiny metallic object, shaped like a flattened arch with rounded ends. A rectangular opening appeared on the side of the craft. Next he remembers sitting back on a chair inside the object feeling dizzy and numb. He was briefly alone then two beings entered the room. One being was a male with a round oval face with two large oval black eyes. He was five-foot tall with a thin torso and limbs. The second being was a female, similar to the male being. The witness was then led to a dimly lit room and placed in a reclining position on a chair. He felt a buzzing stimulating sensation on his facial area and felt as if a small object was being introduced into his nose. He was then released and let outside and floated horizontally towards his vehicle. He resumed the drive and the vapor-like fog quickly dissipated.
Source: Richard J Boylan PhD, Les K Boylan, 'Close Extraterrestrial Encounters: Positive Experiences With Mysterious Visitors'
Type: G - When there is direct contact or interaction between a witness or witnesses and a humanoid or entity; either involuntary, as a result of a forced abduction, or as a voluntary contact.
Albert Rosales - Humanoid Sighting Reports
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved