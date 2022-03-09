UFO / Unknown Humanoids Encountered by Bow Hunter in Northern California Forest

On September 4, 1964, 28 year old Donald Shrum and his friends were bowhunting at Cisco Grove, Placer County, California. Before very long, the avid hunter would have an encounter with the unknown, and the most memorable hunting trip of his life.
During the afternoon of hunting, Shrum had become separated from the rest of the group, and with nightfall fast approaching, he decided to sleep the night away in a tree for safety. His attention was soon drawn, however, to the sight of a white light which zig-zagged through the trees at low altitude.
At first, he thought it was a helicopter, so Shrum jumped down from the safety of the tree, and began lighting flares to attract attention to himself. He thought that his friends had launched a rescue party to locate their missing companion. Finally the white light turned in his direction, coming to a stop some fifty yards from the tree.
He soon discovered that the object was not a helicopter at all, but a strange-looking object, different from anything he had seen before. Now frightened, he climbed back up into the safety of the tree.
After a short period of time, he was shocked to see three beings approaching the tree. Two of them seemed to be a humanoid-type of being, while the third was more robot-like. Shock became utter panic now, as the three began to shake the tree in an attempt to dislodge him. He vividly recalls a white vapor being shot from the robot's mouth; which rendered him unconscious.
When he came to, he was nauseous, but began throwing lighted matches toward the beings, which caused them to back away from the tree momentarily.
Soon the assault continued. Finally, Shrum managed to load and shoot an arrow at the invaders, hitting the robot. The direct hit caused a spark to fly, indicating that the arrow had hit a metallic surface. He managed to shoot two more arrows at the beings, each time causing to the group to scatter.
Soon, a second robot joined the group, and again Shrum was rendered unconscious by the strange, white vapor coming from the entity's mouth.
When he awoke again, the two humanoid beings were now climbing the tree! He managed to thwart the attack by throwing different objects at them, and shaking the tree.
This scenario continued off and on for most of the night.
As dawn approached, more beings arrived, and this time a large volume of smoke caused him to black out completely.
When he awoke, he was barely hanging from the tree by his belt. The aliens were finally gone. Shrum was soon rescued, and reunited with the other hunters. Corroborating at least part of his story, one of the other men who had also become lost, and seen the UFO. What exactly were these humanoid-like creatures that Shrum encountered that fearful night in California?
Unfortunately, Donald Shrum was the only witness to these other worldly beings. - ufocasebook.com / 'Strange Effects From UFOs' (NICAP 1969) / 'The Hynek UFO Report' (1977)
Description on the incident during a Coast to Coast AM appearance:
Ufologists Ruben Uriarte and Noe Torres discussed one of the world's most intriguing and least known UFO cases. The incident took place in 1964, when eyewitness Donald Shrum had a terrifying 12-hour encounter in the Tahoe National Forest with menacing robot-like and humanoid invaders. He'd been hunting with two companions when they saw an enormous cigar-shaped UFO-- around the size of a 14-story building. According to Shrum, from out of the larger craft, a smaller scout ship was expelled, which landed nearby. He was then discovered by two small humanoid beings that looked like they were wearing "welding goggles," Uriarte recounted.
As the beings came toward him, Shrum climbed up a tree to escape them. Then, he noticed a more robot-like creature with fiery orange eyes that came toward him and emitted a vapor that would temporarily knock him out. Carrying a bow and arrow, he tried shooting at the robot. He also observed that audio signals from the ship seemed to influence the behavior of the beings. Eventually, a second robot appeared and they increased the volume of the asphyxiating vapor, and Shrum said he was knocked unconscious until the morning. When he woke up, the beings were gone, and Shrum later sought medical attention to see if he might have been exposed to dangerous levels of radiation.
A second witness, Shrum's hunting companion Vincent Alvarez, gave a written affidavit as to seeing a bright craft. Shrum was initially hesitant to go public with his story because he thought it might jeopardize his career as a missile defense contractor, Torres noted. At the time, Shrum did speak with the Air Force about what he saw but they tried to downplay the incident and suggest that he was the victim of a hoax or prank. Torres and Uriarte believe the case is comparable in significance to the Betty & Barney Hill abduction, and also draws parallels to the Travis Walton, and Pascagoula UFO abductions.
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
STAN GORDON - Phantoms & Monsters Radio - 'Creepy Cryptids & Strange UFO Encounters of PA'
I welcome Pennsylvania UFO / anomalies investigator and colleague Stan Gordon to Phantoms & Monsters Radio. Stan began his interest in the UFO subject and other strange incidents at the age of ten in 1959. He began in the field investigations of UFOs and other mysterious events in 1965, and is the primary investigator of the December 9,1965 UFO crash-recovery incident that occurred near Kecksburg, Pennsylvania. Stan is a former PA State Director for MUFON, and has been involved with the investigation of thousands of mysterious encounters throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Stan has been featured in several films & documentaries. Stan's 4 books are the culmination of his extensive field research.
His latest book is titled 'Creepy Cryptids and Strange UFO Encounters of Pennsylvania: Bigfoot, Thunderbirds, Mysteries of the Chestnut Ridge and More.' Stan's website can be found at http://www.stangordon.info
Join us this Friday, March 11th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved