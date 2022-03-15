'River Troll' Humanoid Observed & Photographed in Coastal Mississippi (PHOTO)

A coastal Mississippi resident believes that they encountered a 'river troll' while on their houseboat. They took a photo, and described what they witnessed. What is this creature?
The following account was recently forwarded to me:
"About 6 years ago (2015) my family lived on our houseboat on the river in a small town in coastal Mississippi. We were on the deck one evening, looking across the river. The tide was low and you could see well into the woods. Maybe 25 yards from us, something bent down near the water drinking. I went and retrieved my binoculars and took a closer look.
It was pinkish tan with bulging eyes, funny looking ears, 2 arms and 2 legs, and what appeared to be horns coming out of it head. It had a short round body drinking from the shore. From what I saw, I would swear it was like a troll. It was devil ugly. I took my phone out and took a picture. To this day, anyone I show it to swears its a river troll.
Now, living on a houseboat, you see a lot of creepy stuff in the swamp. Also, there would always be trees or logs laying across the ditches of our 1000 foot driveway in the middle of the swamp, as if something put them there to cross the deep parts. You couldn't walk up or down with out that eerie feeling of being watched. And it wasn't just me. Anyone who came out our way felt it. You would also hear what sounded like monkeys.
One time, something threw a rock and hit my friend. I still own that property and the houseboats, but none of my grown kids will even go out there anymore. I don't show the picture to other people anymore. I don't have to prove anything, but I'm sharing with you.
I feel as if maybe I am the lucky one to have been in contact with several creatures in this world. And some twice. Yes, its blurry and, yeah, its hard to make out, but you can clearly see its reflection in the water as its drinking." B
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Thanks. Lon Strickler
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved