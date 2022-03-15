'Red-Eyed, Owl-Like' Winged Humanoid Encountered at O'Hare International Construction Site

A couple, parked at a northeast O'Hare International construction site, are interrupted by something hitting the car. They observe a red-eyed 'owl-like' winged humanoid peering in the window.
The following account was reported by Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research team member Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
"March 5, 2022 - 10 PM local time: I was out driving around with a guy I had just started talking to. We were out by the airport just cruising around, listening to music and getting to know one another. We decided to park to smoke some bud and one thing led to another. We were in the backseat when he looked up and started screaming “What the f***!” over and over again. It was then that we felt like something bumped into the side of the car, like when someone slammed up on the side of your ride.
I sat up and saw a pair of bright red eyes and a big black body looking into the driver's side window into the backseat. It scared the both of us and we both started screaming out loud. This thing kept looking into the car and then it just disappeared.
A security guard shows up, then two more show up. They made us get out of the car and started asking us why we are there, but after looking at us they start asking about what we had seen. We told them and they screamed at us to get dressed and leave."
Investigators Notes:
I contacted the witness via email and after much assurance, she agreed to an interview over the phone. I called and spoke with her regarding her sighting. The witness is a 20-year-old Hispanic female and her companion is 26-years-old and also of Hispanic descent. The witness said they were out driving around and had decided to stop at a construction site near the airport to talk and smoke marijuana. The witness said it was about 10 PM and that there was no one around at the site. They parked near the entrance but out of the way so as not to be seen by any law enforcement. For the witness’s sake, I asked her to please skip the details and to please just stick to the sighting itself.
She described the entity as being tall and thinly built with bright red eyes that were “glowing.” She described feeling the car move as if someone had slammed against the side of it followed by her partner starting to scream. The witness described the entity as bending down to peer into the window and from the brief glimpse she saw of it when she sat up, described it as owl-like. Her partner told her that it looked like its eyes were set into the entity’s shoulders. The witness stated that the creature was gone within a few seconds and that almost immediately the security guards arrived. When asked how long from the creature leaving to the security guards arrival, the witness said that she was certain the guards had to have seen the creature taking off as they arrived.
When asked about the security guards, she said they told them to get out of their car. Seeing the state of the witnesses, they asked them why they were there and what they had seen. The guards questioned them for a few minutes, took their information and then told them to finish getting dressed and leave immediately. She said they were both told that the next time they were seen at this site, they would be arrested immediately. The witnesses left and she was dropped off at home. When asked about the second witness’s contact information, the reporting witness said he did not wish to be contacted and that they had talked only a few times after that but had not gone out again. The witness then expressed her desire to conclude the interview and I thanked her for her time.
The construction site where the sighting happened is on Highway 72 and an investigator will be dispatched to conduct a field investigation. It is assumed they it is part of the expansion project currently going on at O’Hare International Airport, but will be confirmed with further investigation, as always all information obtained during the field investigation will be updated on the UFO Clearinghouse website and shared with the P&M Fortean research team and its investigators. As of right now, this is an ongoing investigation and further information will be posted as it becomes available.
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.'
-----
Albert S. Rosales was born in Cuba where he experienced several strange events, some UFO related. He migrated to Spain in 1966 and lived there for a year, before migrating to the U.S. in 1967.
After joining the US Navy in 1976 and then traveling throughout Europe, Albert began collecting reports on UFOs/etc. He joined the Miami Dade Police Department as a 911 dispatcher in 1984, and worked there for 35 years. Albert heard it all there, including UFO and humanoid reports!
In the early 90’s, Albert began to concentrate in summarizing only humanoid/entity encounters of all kinds. To date, he have summarized and collected over 24,000 reports, and the database is updated and corrected daily.
Albert has written 16 books that chronicled entity and humanoid encounters, and another book describing UFOs and humanoids reported throughout Florida. These can be purchased both in softcover and the Kindle version on Amazon.
-----
Preston Dennett began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He is a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a ghost hunter, a paranormal researcher, and the author of 28 books and more than 100 articles on UFOs and the paranormal. Several of his books have been Amazon UFO bestsellers.
Preston's articles have appeared in numerous magazines including Fate, Atlantis Rising, MUFON UFO Journal, Nexus, Paranormal Magazine, UFO Magazine, Phenomena Magazine, Mysteries Magazine, Ufologist and others.
He has appeared on numerous radio and television programs, including Midnight in the Desert with Art Bell, Coast-to-Coast AM and also the History Channel’s Deep Sea UFOs and UFO Hunters. His research has been presented in the LA Times, the LA Daily News, the Dallas Morning News and other newspapers.
Preston has taught classes on various paranormal subjects and lectures across the United States. He currently resides in southern California. His website can be found at www.prestondennett.weebly.com
-----
Anna Maria Manalo is an author in the genre of fiction and nonfiction supernatural and historical suspense. As an amateur travel photographer, she has traveled extensively to over 27 countries and has compiled accounts of terrifying and uncanny experiences in both her native country of the Philippines and abroad.
Anna starred as "Elisa Simon" in episode two of the pilot, "UFO's Over Earth" while she was a field investigator for MUFON. Her personal experiences with the bizarre has led to a lifetime quest investigating sightings and paranormal events through eyewitness reports.
As a screenwriter of science fiction and the supernatural, Anna has over 11 screenplays which have placed in prestigious competitions in the United States, pitching screenplays to a number of major production companies.
Anna has been interviewed on several podcasts and live presentations, and has written 3 books that can be purchased at Amazon and on her website www.StoryArtisan.wordpress.com
Anna is a trained therapist and former school counselor.
