Native Witches & Skinwalkers: Navajo Family's Cursed History

A young Navajo man, who grew up on the reservation in New Mexico, recalls his family's tragic history at the hands of native witches and, in turn, Skinwalkers.
I recently came across the following account:
"I live in Gallup, New Mexico, and I am a 21-year-old Navajo. I have family that lives on a plot of land south of Gallup. Its about a 30 minute drive to my family’s land and is surprisingly not deep in the woods.
I remember first being in close proximity with a witch when I was about 7. I was at my uncle's house (our land has 3 homes on it). He, my mom and his girlfriend were drinking and my uncle went to relieve himself out the front door, I remember he freaked out and said there was a “Skinwalker outside.” I freaked out and his girlfriend said it was okay, that it was just “Scooby Doo,” in an attempt to lessen my fear. Since its been so long I remember those important details only. After that, I have no memory of what happened.
That uncle died that year. I always think what could've been between me and him now that I feel so alone and my remaining family isn't as cool as he was with me. Anyway, to be clear, I never have seen a witch, but these details are unfortunately true.
Jump forward a couple of years and I am in 8th grade. My grandpa, who lived with my mom and I, is in the hospital. I end up sleeping in his room because I always slept on my mom's floor due to being creeped out by the thought of a witch trying to peer inside my window or hearing the noises it could make. I wanted to sleep in there because he has cable in his room. His room is on the opposite end of the trailer where my mom slept.
It's about 5 AM, and I wake up to the most terrifying language I’ve ever heard. It sounded like a cross between a hyena and a pig. The constant chit-chat between whatever was outside my grandpa's window haunted me in that instance. I listened for a couple seconds but I covered my ears as hard as I could out of pure terror. It was the most scared I've ever been.
After the ordeal I went to my mom's room and crawled into her bed telling her what happened and shaking a bit. I had school that morning, so when we went to start the car, I noticed in the area where I heard the noise there was a trailer hitch and sitting in it was a stray dog. My grandma hired a Medicine Man before or after that happened and he said that dog was in cahoots with the witches. I tried to get rid of him, but that dog always came back. It was skinny and skittish. I always had a bad vibe from that dog, which doesn’t happen as I love dogs. After that encounter I was truly scared of being alone.
A year later, during my freshman year of high school, my mom died. Whether or not those jealous witches contributed toward her death, I’ll ponder once awhile. She died from a bad cold, mucus in her lungs. I was asleep in her room but not on her bed. I went to bed about 10 PM. In the morning she was very weak and cold, like she was hallucinating and didn't get under the blankets to keep warm. When I woke up, she was dead, and sitting in front of her bed.
That day changed my life completely, as I’ve never stayed at that house regularly since she died. I stay with my dad now in town. My other grandpa said our family may be an active target of those evil witches. He said once in the 90s, when my uncles and their friends were at my grandmas land, they see a fire and a witch doing a dance ritual on top of a mesa. They begin to shoot at it. It sees them and they take off when their girlfriends freak out. They leave and that witch chases them out from wherever they are. Keep in mind this area has a lot of trees and isn't barren and flat like most of the Navajo nation. My grandpa inferred that the witch followed my uncles back to where my family's land is.
My family and the evil history of the area they settled at is real. I wouldn't type all this if it weren't true. I don't like fake paranormal stories and you wouldn't either if the paranormal was just a foot step away. After all the damage these witches have done, no one wants to talk about it or do anything about them. What is there to do? Its been 6 years now since my mom died and each day is a day I inch further away from my small memories of her." S
