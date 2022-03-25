More Bizarre 'Flying Trash Bag-Like' Entities Seen in Texas

Previously, a Texas woman described her encounter with a black entity that morphed into a small black being. Now, similar sightings are reported by other witnesses. What are they?
The following accounts were forwarded to me by friends Cam & Kyle at Expanded Perspectives:
"I had a story that was eerily similar, that me and my dad experienced when I was younger. We’ve always loved the supernatural and listened to podcasts together and read books about it. So one day when I was being dropped off at my mom’s house in Kountze, Texas, we decided we were going to drive down Bragg Rd in Saratoga just for fun.
Now, I’m sure since you are from Texas, you know about the lights on Bragg Rd, and we weren’t expecting to see them, but why not go down the road if it’s on the way there? As we were driving, we rolled the windows down. Of course it’s the big thicket so there’s not really any breeze flowing through on ground level.
Up ahead of us we see what looks like a black trash bag blowing across the road about 100 meters in front of us. My dad says he only saw a trash bag shape, but 10-year-old me was positive I saw it morph into a sleek, black dog. The only way I could describe the dog was that it looked like one of the pack creatures from the movie 'Avatar,' but still shiny and black like a trash bag. We were both creeped out a little but we kept driving towards where it crossed.
When we got there, a really foul smell like something had been dead for a long time, came out of nowhere. We heard rustling on the side of the road where the thing had disappeared into. My dad got out of the car with his gun to go check it out. He didn’t find anything, only the dead animal smell was left.
Anyways, I know it’s not that detailed or crazy but I’ll tell you when I heard that woman say that she saw what looked like a black trash bag turn into a cat, then a little man, my jaw DROPPED." SS
-----
"I had the same experience with a floating “trash bag” looking thing. It was on New Year’s eve 2021. I was outside in my backyard with my dog. I was waiting for him to do his business when I was looking up and saw this white, kind of transparent looking “trash bag” floating about 100 feet up in the air going in a north direction. It was floating in a straight path, not moving like a trash bag in the wind. At first glance it looked like a trash bag but I know it wasn’t a trash bag.
It happened at night time around 11:30 pm and there were some fireworks being popped because of the New Year. I don’t remember been windy that night but whatever it was, it just seemed odd. This happened in Grand Prairie Texas." JM
If you wish to comment on this Phantoms & Monsters post, please go to Phantoms & Monsters Post Comments
-----
MORGAN KNUDSEN - Paranormal Researcher / Author - Phantoms & Monsters Radio
Co-founding and leading Entityseeker Paranormal Research & Teachings since 2003, Morgan Knudsen's experiences and knowledge has lead to researching and co-creating a unique investigative program called 'Teaching the Living' and subsequently has been featured on and hosted numerous specials, live presentations, and TV shows (The Discovery Channel, "A Haunting", T+E, Destination America, The Travel Channel, CBC, CTV, Planete+, TLC, Crime + Investigation, Celestial Tiger networks in China, and Coast to Coast AM). Morgan's programs are now practiced in 3 different countries and a part of numerous social work and psychology secondary education courses in Canada. She is also a regular contributor to the number one magazine in the UK, Haunted Magazine. Her work has been presented at the Rhine Research Institute and her book, "Teaching the Living: Heartbreak to Happiness in a Haunted Home" is now available.
Join us this Friday, March 25th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT
-----
-----
Have you had a sighting of a winged humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area / Lake Michigan region? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'O'Hare Mothman.' - Chicago / Lake Michigan Winged Humanoid Regional Interactive Map - Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated.
Please Consider a Donation to 'Phantoms & Monsters'
Your financial support of Phantoms & Monsters and our other pursuits is much appreciated. This all depends on you, the readers & followers.
Please use the PayPal donation buttons on the blog site. You can also go directly to Phantoms & Monsters donation. Thanks again for your loyalty and continued support. Lon
© 2005-2022 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved